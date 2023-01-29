ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1

Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy facing crossroads in 2023 season amid player exodus, staff complacency

With a 24-17 loss to an interim-coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, Oklahoma State capped off a stretch of five losses in six games to close its 2022 season -- the worst campaign in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2018. Afterwards, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took out his frustrations at a reporter who asked him a basic question about staff changes heading into the offseason.
National Signing Day 2023: South Carolina, Arizona State among winners as Pac-12 powers miss on key targets

The traditional National Signing Day headlined the college football calendar on Wednesday as some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle confirmed their destinations. While the heavy lifting largely took place in December when the early signing period opened, there were still a couple programs who had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday and a couple that were left wanting more.
