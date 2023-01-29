Read full article on original website
Related
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
Watch Bradley vs. Southern Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-6; Bradley 15-8 The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Bradley Braves are set to square off in a Missouri Valley matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bradley winning the first 70-62 at home and the Salukis taking the second 65-57.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy facing crossroads in 2023 season amid player exodus, staff complacency
With a 24-17 loss to an interim-coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, Oklahoma State capped off a stretch of five losses in six games to close its 2022 season -- the worst campaign in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2018. Afterwards, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took out his frustrations at a reporter who asked him a basic question about staff changes heading into the offseason.
National Signing Day 2023: South Carolina, Arizona State among winners as Pac-12 powers miss on key targets
The traditional National Signing Day headlined the college football calendar on Wednesday as some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle confirmed their destinations. While the heavy lifting largely took place in December when the early signing period opened, there were still a couple programs who had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday and a couple that were left wanting more.
College football recruiting: Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina on National Signing Day
South Carolina made a National Signing Day splash on Wednesday as the Gamecocks landed a commitment from five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor over Oregon and Maryland. Ranked as 247Sports' No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Harbor entered the day as the highest-rated uncommitted player in the class. Harbor...
Drake vs. Northern Iowa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Northern Iowa Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Knapp Center at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Drake Bulldogs. The teams split their matchups last year, with Drake winning the first 82-74 on the road and the Panthers taking the second 74-69. Northern...
