Los Angeles, CA

Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion

By Ashia Skye
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police.

The LAPD subsequently searched the neighborhood, and eventually located and arrested the culprit. Authorities did not disclose what items the robber made off with. Drake was not present at the time of the burglary.

