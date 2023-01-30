ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tyre Nichols - live: Trump calls out ‘horrible’ killing as parents to attend Biden’s State of the Union

By Graeme Massie and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x11Mo_0kVJi3j300

The parents of Tyre Nichols – RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells – have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address next week.

Chairperson of the caucus, Steven Horsford, said he spoke with Nichols’ parents “to first extend our condolences to them, to let them know that we stand with them, to ask them what they want from us at this moment”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has described the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as “horrible” and says that it “never should have happened.”

The five former police officers charged in the killing of Tyre Nichols will be arraigned in mid-February. Court records show they are scheduled to appear for a “bond arraignment” on February 17, Fox News reported on Sunday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith have all since been fired from their positions, and the specialised Scorpion unit to which they belonged has been disbanded.

The news came as Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, called for federal reform to stop the cycle of police killings of Black men.

Comments / 8

Amanda Longwell
5d ago

that's so messed up I don't know how they could live with there self knowing they killed that guy for no reason I tell yall there is evil people in the world

Reply
4
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Host: I Didn’t See Any ‘Death Blows’ in Tyre Nichols Footage

Fox News host Jesse Watters says he didn’t see any “death blows” in the damning body-cam footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis cops.The footage shows the cops pull Nichols over for a traffic stop before aggressively tossing him on the pavement as they shout threats and draw their guns. “Bitch, put your hands behind your back,” one cop said. “I’ll knock your ass the fuck out,” he followed up, before tasering Nichols.More footage shows cops repeatedly punching him in the head before pepper spraying him as he desperately called out for his...
MEMPHIS, NY
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Beast

Merrick Garland Is Letting Trump ‘Get Away’ With Jan. 6

Merrick Garland is a failure, at least in the eyes of The Nation’s Elie Mystal and The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Danielle Moodie, who dedicate this episode to talking through all the ways Garland has majorly screwed up. Garland is the one responsible for bringing charges against former...
KENTUCKY STATE
Salon

Proud Boys are right about one thing: It's ridiculous that Trump's not in prison

"President Trump told these people that the election was stolen," declared the lawyer for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio last week, during opening remarks for his client's trial on charges of seditious conspiracy. Tarrio and other Proud Boys who believed they were acting on Trump's wishes when they stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are merely "scapegoats" for the government, he continued, because it would be too hard to put the ex-president on the witness stand, "with his army of lawyers."
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy