Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Among The Countless Guests Of Ohio’s Oldest Hotel Founded In 1803 Are 12 Erstwhile U.S. PresidentsMadocLebanon, OH
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamiredhawks.com
Comeback Falls Short as Miami Drops 81-78 Decision to Toledo
OXFORD, Ohio— The Miami University men's basketball team fell in a conference game at Millett Hall against the University of Toledo Tuesday night by a score of 81-78. Morgan Safford poured in a team-high 25 points and game-high 11 rebounds for Miami (7-15, 1-8 MAC). Mekhi Lairy finished the night with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Anderson Mirambeaux put up 18 points. RayJ Dennis led the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 MAC) with 29 points.
miamiredhawks.com
RedHawks Host Bulls on Wednesday Evening
ON TAP: The Miami University women's basketball team hosts the University at Buffalo in a crucial Mid-American Conference matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. versus a pair of teams that are 3-5 in MAC play and tied for the seventh seed in the conference standings.
College Basketball World Reacts To Crushing Xavier Injury
On Tuesday afternoon, the Xavier Musketeers suffered a devastating injury to arguably the team's best player. "Xavier's Zach Freemantle will miss at least a month with a left foot injury," head coach Sean Miller said via CBS Sports. "It's the same foot he had surgery on in 2021." Fans flocked ...
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
dayton.com
Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio
Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Parents only: No spectators allowed at Taft-Woodward basketball game after fight
Parents and cheerleaders will be the only people allowed in the gym when the next Taft and Woodward basketball game tips off on Friday, according to the Cincinnati Public School district.
wyso.org
Magic, love, and acceptance: the saga of 1470 West.
For LGBTQ+ Gen-Xers (and late stage Baby Boomers), the nightclub 1470 West was and is massively important. Life saving to many. It was not only a safe haven for queer folks from the Miami Valley (and beyond), but one of the hottest night spots of any kind in Ohio. The original location was in Kettering in the Hills and Dales shopping center. 1470 West moved from its Hills and Dales location at 1470 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering on May 24th, 1997 and soon relocated to Downtown Dayton at 34 North Jefferson Street.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
Melt Bar and Grilled closes doors in Dayton
Both locations have been open for five years, Fish said but now it's time to get back to their roots in Cleveland.
linknky.com
95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary
Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
WKRC
Celebrated Columbus restaurant opening Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A restaurant that was named the best new eatery in Columbus the year it opened is coming to Cincinnati. Kitchen Social is opening its first Cincinnati-area restaurant at the $150 million Montgomery Quarter development. The goal is to open this September. Subscribers to the Cincinnati...
dayton247now.com
$1.8M historic Dayton project approaches completion
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A longstanding historic site in the Dayton is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel for its almost $1.8 million restoration. The project dubbed “Gateway to Woodland” at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum at 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton is anticipating completion later this year.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Visit in Richmond, Indiana
Best Places to Visit in Richmond: Known as the “cradle of recorded jazz”, Richmond has a rich history with early recordings of Jazz. Besides that, the city has plenty of other offerings as well. From soaking in the beauty of ancient architecture to indulging in outdoor adventure, there...
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
dayton247now.com
BREAKING: Dayton-based Mikesell's announces closure of operations
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Dayton icon is closing its doors after more than 112 years. Mikesell's said today it is liquidating its assets and will "transition all Mikesell's brand and IP rights to another quality snack food manufacturer, as soon as possible." The company said Mike-Sell's Inc. is beginning...
wyso.org
News Update: Yellow Springs doctor faces lawsuit; Xenia school levy back on ballot
Yellow Springs Doctor Faces Civil Lawsuit - Donald Gronbeck, a previous employee of his, and Kettering Health's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, are named in a civil lawsuit filed by a patient. It comes as Gronbeck's criminal trial on 50 charges in connection with alleged sex crimes is scheduled to begin in September. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
Comments / 0