ELON, N.C. – Elon University head volleyball coach Mary Tendler announced on Monday that she has added Drew Langston to her staff as an assistant coach. "I'm excited to welcome Drew to Elon University and our volleyball team," Tendler said. "From the very first conversation I had with him, I could feel his positive energy and passion for coaching. As a young coach, Drew has had exceptional mentors and has taken advantage of each situation to learn as much as he can while making a positive impact. I have no doubt that Drew will help our program in many ways as we push toward winning a CAA championship."

