Elon, NC

Phoenix Begins Second Half of CAA Play at Stony Brook on Thursday

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's basketball team begins the second half of Colonial Athletic Association play on Thursday night, Feb. 2, as the Phoenix travels to Stony Brook to take on the Seawolves. The game will tip at 7 p.m. from Island Federal Arena. HOW TO FOLLOW.
Men’s Tennis Match Against North Carolina Central Moved to Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University's men's tennis match against North Carolina Central has been moved from Saturday to Sunday. The match at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center will begin at 1 p.m. The Phoenix currently sits at 0-2 with losses against No. 9 Wake Forest and Rice. This will...
Elon Football Adds Two On National Signing Day

Elon, N.C. - Elon University head football coach Tony Trisciani has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the 2023 signing class. Elon announced 13 student-athletes during the early signing period. Braden Chandler, the son of former Elon all-conference offensive lineman Charlie Chandler, and Michael Muldrow Jr. have been added to the 2023 class. Full bios of both are listed below.
Tendler Adds Langston to Volleyball Coaching Staff

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head volleyball coach Mary Tendler announced on Monday that she has added Drew Langston to her staff as an assistant coach. "I'm excited to welcome Drew to Elon University and our volleyball team," Tendler said. "From the very first conversation I had with him, I could feel his positive energy and passion for coaching. As a young coach, Drew has had exceptional mentors and has taken advantage of each situation to learn as much as he can while making a positive impact. I have no doubt that Drew will help our program in many ways as we push toward winning a CAA championship."
