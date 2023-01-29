ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Citizens deserve access to police video even when people don’t die

Video footage released Jan. 27, 2023, showed five Memphis Police officers savagely beating and kicking 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died from his injuries. (Photo by Karen Pulfer Focht ) If the video footage from the Tyre Nichols beating in Memphis tells us anything, it’s that we need to keep protecting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy