Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
Professor emerita to FL Dems: Voters want diverse candidates; ‘someone who’s inspirational’
Susan MacManus, professor emerita of political science, addresses the Capital Tiger Bay Club on Jan. 31, 2023, in Tallahassee. Credit: Michael Moline. Those public opinion polls matching Gov. Ron DeSantis and other presidential aspirants against Joe Biden and Donald Trump? Pay them no nevermind, a leading Florida political scientist advised during a speech in Tallahassee this week.
Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee
A candle burns at a makeshift memorial to shooting victims outside Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November 2022. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled.
A high school student argues for the urgency of the Legislature’s 2040 climate bill
The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire. The fire was the biggest in New Mexico history. Photo courtesy Santa Fe National Forest. Last summer, I became a monk in Thailand. As a monk, I was taught about the importance of our responses. I was shown how our responses define us and reflect our intentions.
Medical malpractice bill advances to House floor
Legislation would limit noneconomic damages against health care providers to $1 million in Iowa. (Photo via Getty Images) Legislation capping noneconomic damages in medical malpractice cases could be headed for floor debate in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature as soon as this week. The House Health and Human Services...
GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances
For the third time in as many years, Arizona lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools, though the measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the executive office. While...
Morrissey banned from Henrico jail and more Virginia headlines
• State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Henrico, was banned from the Henrico County jail for 90 days after the local sheriff accused him of threatening her staff in an incident that took place over the weekend. Sheriff Alisa Gregory said Morrissey brought children with him and left them unattended while he visited a client.—Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Political Notes: House leadership moves, Hoyer’s new role, Cardin’s SOTU guest, and more
The Great Seal of the State of Maryland on the front of the Maryland State House. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Alonzo Washington’s exit from the House of Delegates for the Maryland Senate has prompted yet another series of changes on State House scorecards. Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery) will...
Ohio Gov. DeWine set to give State of the State address Tuesday
COLUMBUS, OH — JANUARY 07: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at the Governor’s Inaugural Gala, January 7, 2023, in the Atrium at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Legislative Correspondents Association pool.) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in...
Lawmaker wants to create a state ‘learning loss czar’
The learning loss czar would be appointed by the governor and act as a liaison between their office and the Department of Education. (Edwin J. Torres/NJ Governor’s Office). A new bill would create a statewide education office to combat educational delays and regressions commonly cited as a result of pandemic-related school disruptions, one of a slew of bills lawmakers have introduced to combat so-called learning loss.
Here are the Nevada businesses with the most employees enrolled in Medicaid
The Las Vegas Strip’s newest resort is one of the largest employers of Medicaid recipients in the state, according to a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Amazon, Walmart, Clark County School District and Smith’s top the list of employers with the most full-time...
Transgender sports bill advances in House and more Va. headlines
• A bill prohibiting transgender students in Virginia’s public schools and universities from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity advanced out of a Republican-led subcommittee Monday.—WTOP. • “The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a...
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
Police license plate scanner on rear truck of vehicle. The color scheme and graphics created in Photoshop. State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.
Alaska labor commissioner unexpectedly resigns for undisclosed reasons
At center, Tamika Ledbetter, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, stands for applause with other members of Gov. Mike Dunleavy's cabinet during the governor's 2023 State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon)
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
Around 70 school-choice advocates rally under the Missouri Capitol rotunda Tuesday as part of National School Choice Week (Annelise Hanshaw/Missouri Independent). The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week.
Bills would exempt period products, diapers from taxes
As many as 15 states have already eliminated the sales taxes from period products and diapers, and Arizona could be next. Two identical bills have been introduced this year that would remove the sales tax added to feminine hygiene products, infant diapers and incontinence products. The effort to give women...
Lawmakers Want More Information Made Public On Inmate Deaths In State Prisons And Jails
The Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission is backing bills that would require prison officials to publicly post reports on the death of each prison or jail inmate death, and also require prison officials to release the causes of most of those deaths. photograph Cory Lum/Civil Beat. State lawmakers are pressing...
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota
Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5%...
Michigan COVID cases continue to drop
Michigan is reporting 6,027 new COVID-19 cases, according to a weekly report the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released Tuesday. That’s a drop from the last report issued Jan. 24, when the state said there were 6,530 new cases for the week. A total of 3,030,505 Michiganders...
