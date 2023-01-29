Read full article on original website
A shmooze is one of those activities whose value is never known until its conclusion. I’m not referring to a mussar shmooze or a Torah shmooze; those are always worthwhile. I am describing the “hanging out in the living room” and the “taking a long drive” shmooze. Those are two examples of shmoozes that can be recalled as anything from life-changing to dead on arrival.
So many years have passed since you left this world. However, I feel that you are always here with me. The lessons that we learn from our grandparents, the things that we possess within us, the attributes that are passed down to us from generation to generation, is the power that keeps us alive.
There is a widespread misconception that one who has not visited a parent’s grave in over seven years may not visit ever again.1 While this concept is mentioned in several sources,2 the halacha is not in accordance with this view. In fact, most halachic authorities reject the idea completely and assert that it is essentially a fabrication with no authentic source.3 Indeed, the Zohar records an incident where a son visited his father’s grave after an absence of twelve years, and we are told that the father’s soul received great pleasure and appreciated the visit.4.
After Deborah and Barak led the Jewish People to a miraculous victory against the Canaanite general Sisera, Deborah sang an epic song that praised the Jewish tribes who aided their efforts and criticized those who failed to contribute. In her song, Deborah lauded the tribe of Zebulun with the words “…and from Zebulun, those who pull the quill of the sofer (scribe)” (Judges 5:14). The word sofer appears more than fifty times throughout the Bible, often in the context of royal scribes who wrote down the king’s decisions for dissemination to the masses. In later Hebrew, however, a different word is also used for scribe: lavlar. Are these two words synonymous, or is there some difference between them? This essay explores that question.
