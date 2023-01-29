After Deborah and Barak led the Jewish People to a miraculous victory against the Canaanite general Sisera, Deborah sang an epic song that praised the Jewish tribes who aided their efforts and criticized those who failed to contribute. In her song, Deborah lauded the tribe of Zebulun with the words “…and from Zebulun, those who pull the quill of the sofer (scribe)” (Judges 5:14). The word sofer appears more than fifty times throughout the Bible, often in the context of royal scribes who wrote down the king’s decisions for dissemination to the masses. In later Hebrew, however, a different word is also used for scribe: lavlar. Are these two words synonymous, or is there some difference between them? This essay explores that question.

13 HOURS AGO