6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Rennaisance World Tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!. There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour. Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center and hope to secure ACC win No. 1 for the season against the Yellow Jackets.
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
WLKY.com
Amtrak routes connecting Louisville to Nashville, Chicago and Cincinnati head to feds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones and Chris Wetterich) — New passenger rail routes connecting Louisville to Chicago, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee, have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in Amtrak's plans for Midwest expansion,according to Louisville Business First. Watch WLKY's previous coverage of Amtrak plans for...
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Is a divorce inevitable for Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals?
The calls to fire Kenny Payne are growing. After a twenty-point blowout defeat to the Pittsburgh Panthers and an embarrassing loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, where the Cardinals went down by thirty; Payne’s dismissal may be approaching. It’s beginning to appear inevitable. The unknown factor is when?
Wave 3
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Louisville store as company near bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s remaining Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be closing its doors. The company confirmed the store located at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive is set to close this year. No official closing date has been set. Bed Bath and Beyond announced 87 closings...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
Louisville FB: George Burhenn ‘quietly’ one to watch on National Signing Day
Purdue Tight End Commit George Burhenn is one to keep an eye on as a potential flip to Louisville on National Signing Day, which is set for tomorrow February 1, 2023. George Burhenn, is the ranked as the seventh best overall prospect in the state of Indiana and has been verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers since July 2022. The 6-foot-5 Mount Vernon, Indiana native committed to the Boilermakers over Iowa and Iowa State to play for then-Head Coach Jeff Brohm and then-Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace.
wdrb.com
Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Clark Memorial Bridge reopens after brief closure during police response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB ) -- The Clark Memorial Bridge has reopened after it was completely shut down during a police response Wednesday morning. MetroSafe says Louisville Metro Police were called to the bridge just before 9 a.m. A photo taken by a WDRB reporter shows multiple police vehicles, a fire truck and ambulance on the scene.
Sweet Love! | Crowd packs grand opening of cheesecake shop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors at Big Nita's Cheesecakes in Butchertown opened for the first time on Saturday. Cake after cake, the cheesier the better for a packed crowd at Big Nita's -- the line was out the door and down the block on East Main Street. "A lot...
50+ FUN Things to do around Louisville for FREE
Free fun in Louisville is the best kind of fun. It’s hard to compare another city to our wonderful Louisville. So may options, a lifetime to enjoy them for FREE fun!. Let’s have free fun in Louisville – let’s see what we can find. Parks. Explore...
