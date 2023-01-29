ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville FB: George Burhenn ‘quietly’ one to watch on National Signing Day

Purdue Tight End Commit George Burhenn is one to keep an eye on as a potential flip to Louisville on National Signing Day, which is set for tomorrow February 1, 2023. George Burhenn, is the ranked as the seventh best overall prospect in the state of Indiana and has been verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers since July 2022. The 6-foot-5 Mount Vernon, Indiana native committed to the Boilermakers over Iowa and Iowa State to play for then-Head Coach Jeff Brohm and then-Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Protest, prayer vigil held in Louisville for Tyre Nichols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Louisville gathered to protest in the streets and others held a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers. On Sunday, a small group of protestors took to the streets in the Highlands to denounce police brutality...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
WHAS11

'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

50+ FUN Things to do around Louisville for FREE

Free fun in Louisville is the best kind of fun. It’s hard to compare another city to our wonderful Louisville. So may options, a lifetime to enjoy them for FREE fun!. Let’s have free fun in Louisville – let’s see what we can find. Parks. Explore...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

LouFamFun

