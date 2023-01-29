ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

mountathletics.com

Mountaineers Picked Fourth In MAAC; Schmitt, Dunham Named to Preseason Team

EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 1, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse projects to finish fourth for the upcoming Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) season, according to a new preseason poll for the conference coaches. In addition, senior Steven Schmitt and junior Mitchell Dunham earned spots on the All-Preseason team.
EMMITSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Rain to end by afternoon, snow possible for southern areas Wednesday

Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect the rain end this afternoon for most of Maryland as temps will remain cold in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will see more precipitation as some areas south of Baltimore could see some show showers early. It will clear out by midday and will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday will see any remnants of the rain or snow will temps will begin to fall into the low 30's for the weekend. Be careful if you are planning on doing the Polar Bear Plunge as temps will be below freezing Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle

Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
GREENCASTLE, PA
fredmag.com

Best of Frederick 2023 Winners

Change, as they say, is inevitable, and our annual poll of our readers’’ favorite things about Frederick County is not immune to changing tastes and styles. This year’s “Best of Frederick” list includes many new names, including Cugino Forno (first place for New Restaurant), Frederick Social (a finalist in three categories) and That’s Sew Hillary (first place for Hidden Gem).
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Cromwell Bridge Road shut down due to crash

UPDATE: Westbound Cromwell Bridge Road has been opened. Eastbound Cromwell Bridge Road remains closed. ——— TOWSON, MD—Crews are on thescene of a Wednesday morning crash on Cromwell Bridge Road. The crash was reported at just before 8 a.m. near the entrance to Loch Raven High School. The...
TOWSON, MD
DC News Now

Families left to pick up the pieces after Ijamsville fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family that was devasted after a fire destroyed their home is now left to pick up the pieces with nowhere to go. “We got a couple of text messages saying the house is on fire, the door is burning. We couldn’t communicate, we couldn’t call anybody,” said Elizabeth […]
IJAMSVILLE, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals

Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie

When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
TOWSON, MD
multifamilybiz.com

Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood

BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
GETTYSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in PA triple homicide

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD

