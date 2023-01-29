Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mountathletics.com
Mountaineers Picked Fourth In MAAC; Schmitt, Dunham Named to Preseason Team
EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 1, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse projects to finish fourth for the upcoming Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) season, according to a new preseason poll for the conference coaches. In addition, senior Steven Schmitt and junior Mitchell Dunham earned spots on the All-Preseason team.
Wbaltv.com
Rain to end by afternoon, snow possible for southern areas Wednesday
Meteorologist Tony Pann says to expect the rain end this afternoon for most of Maryland as temps will remain cold in the upper 30's. Tomorrow will see more precipitation as some areas south of Baltimore could see some show showers early. It will clear out by midday and will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Thursday will see any remnants of the rain or snow will temps will begin to fall into the low 30's for the weekend. Be careful if you are planning on doing the Polar Bear Plunge as temps will be below freezing Saturday.
Orioles announce long-term plan to revitalize Camden Yards
Governor Wes Moore and the Orioles have announced their joint commitment to creating a long-term partnership with Camden Yards.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
foxbaltimore.com
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
foxbaltimore.com
First measurable snow of the season possible for Baltimore Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a much colder and moist Tuesday, some wintry weather is now looking likely late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Our next weather-maker will be moving in from the south after midnight Tuesday night after midnight. As overnight temperatures drop to the upper 20s and...
fredmag.com
Best of Frederick 2023 Winners
Change, as they say, is inevitable, and our annual poll of our readers’’ favorite things about Frederick County is not immune to changing tastes and styles. This year’s “Best of Frederick” list includes many new names, including Cugino Forno (first place for New Restaurant), Frederick Social (a finalist in three categories) and That’s Sew Hillary (first place for Hidden Gem).
Nottingham MD
Cromwell Bridge Road shut down due to crash
UPDATE: Westbound Cromwell Bridge Road has been opened. Eastbound Cromwell Bridge Road remains closed. ——— TOWSON, MD—Crews are on thescene of a Wednesday morning crash on Cromwell Bridge Road. The crash was reported at just before 8 a.m. near the entrance to Loch Raven High School. The...
Families left to pick up the pieces after Ijamsville fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A family that was devasted after a fire destroyed their home is now left to pick up the pieces with nowhere to go. “We got a couple of text messages saying the house is on fire, the door is burning. We couldn’t communicate, we couldn’t call anybody,” said Elizabeth […]
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Honoring Baltimore's best principals
Principals may not be in the classrooms every day, but there's no doubt they're at the heart of their schools. See the recognition one organization wants to give to those administrators, and how you can nominate your favorite principal for this year's award.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
abc27.com
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Comments / 0