Fairmont, WV

fightingfalcons.com

Women's Basketball Faces Glenville State and Concord This Week

The Fairmont State women's basketball team gears up for a game at No. 5/12 Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) before returning to Joe Retton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4) for a matchup versus Concord. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State picked up a convincing 14-point win over No. 18 West...
FAIRMONT, WV
fightingfalcons.com

Bévárdi Awarded MEC Women's Swimmer of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Zsófi Bévárdi was named Mountain East Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week, provided by The Health Plan, the conference announced on Monday (Jan. 30). Bévárdi was honored by the MEC after a phenomenal performance in the pool during her Senior Day meet. The Dombóvár,...
FAIRMONT, WV
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!

Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Latest WVU Bracketology projections - January 31st

It's Tuesday, and that means it is time for a Bracketology update for West Virginia's Men's Basketball team. ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology and the Mountaineers remained a No. 11 seed, but did move out of the "First Four" segment of the NCAA Tournament. Bob Huggins' team would take on No. 6 seed San Diego State in Denver, Colorado as part of the Midwest bracket. Waiting in the next round would be the winner of No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 14 seed Colgate, with Alabama receiving the No. 1 seed in this region that ends in Kansas City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to TCU

West Virginia traveled to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday evening and trailed for nearly the entire contest, eventually falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs. In the first fifteen minutes of the game, TCU had already scored 24 points in the paint, doing so on 11 layups and dunks. "We put...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia

Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Williamson Daily News

State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
LOGAN, WV
Transportation Today News

West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently held an event to celebrate the completion of the $221 million I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling. The project rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch. The city requested that bridges and ramps west of the Wheeling Tunnel be painted blue while bridges and ramps […] The post West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV

