8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
fightingfalcons.com
Women's Basketball Faces Glenville State and Concord This Week
The Fairmont State women's basketball team gears up for a game at No. 5/12 Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) before returning to Joe Retton Arena on Saturday (Feb. 4) for a matchup versus Concord. Fighting Falcons Facts. Fairmont State picked up a convincing 14-point win over No. 18 West...
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Begins February with MEC Battles Versus Glenville State & Concord
The Fairmont State men's basketball team looks to ride an eight-game winning streak into this week with a road game at Glenville State on Wednesday (Feb. 1) and a home game versus Concord on Saturday (Feb. 4). Fighting Falcons Facts. Last week, Fairmont State knocked off a pair of regionally-ranked...
fightingfalcons.com
Bévárdi Awarded MEC Women's Swimmer of the Week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. -- Zsófi Bévárdi was named Mountain East Conference Women's Swimmer of the Week, provided by The Health Plan, the conference announced on Monday (Jan. 30). Bévárdi was honored by the MEC after a phenomenal performance in the pool during her Senior Day meet. The Dombóvár,...
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
Latest WVU Bracketology projections - January 31st
It's Tuesday, and that means it is time for a Bracketology update for West Virginia's Men's Basketball team. ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology and the Mountaineers remained a No. 11 seed, but did move out of the "First Four" segment of the NCAA Tournament. Bob Huggins' team would take on No. 6 seed San Diego State in Denver, Colorado as part of the Midwest bracket. Waiting in the next round would be the winner of No. 3 seed Gonzaga and No. 14 seed Colgate, with Alabama receiving the No. 1 seed in this region that ends in Kansas City.
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to TCU
West Virginia traveled to No. 15 TCU on Tuesday evening and trailed for nearly the entire contest, eventually falling, 76-72, to the Horned Frogs. In the first fifteen minutes of the game, TCU had already scored 24 points in the paint, doing so on 11 layups and dunks. "We put...
Week 8 AP rankings (girls)
The week 8 AP rankings for girls high school basketball are out.
ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule
ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.9-13.1 record (up from 17.2-13.8 last week) and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 25 in the BPI (up four spots from last week), and have the tenth-toughest remaining schedule in the country.
lootpress.com
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
wchstv.com
Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
Williamson Daily News
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently held an event to celebrate the completion of the $221 million I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling. The project rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch. The city requested that bridges and ramps west of the Wheeling Tunnel be painted blue while bridges and ramps […] The post West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
