Call of Duty is like a dying film, so why are people still playing it? Readers Feature Feature Feature Readers

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’
Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
game-news24.com
Play Thresh like Keria Season 13 Support Guide
Here is our full guide to playing Thresh support in League of Legends season 13 like Keria. Keria Thresh Support Guide – Everything you need to know. Thresh is the oldest ever champion of League of Legends. He plays with his team, and he has to be extremely competitive. That’s why mastering Thresh isn’t an easy feat. It takes time to realize it’s maximum potential.
game-news24.com
The Japanese likes words, and the perfect score is nearly the same as Famitsu
The Square Enix game was well received on the pages of the new issue of Famitsu, before becoming the Japanese newspaper on February 2. The number 1783 of Famitsu presents, among others, also Forspokens review, the game was rewarded with a good score of 35-40, derived from three nines and an excellent score (9/9/8/9), thus touching the coveted perfect score of 40-40. Another tyre is the One Piece Odyssey (7/7/9/8 [31/40]) e Dranius (8/8/8/8 [32/40].
wegotthiscovered.com
An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix
The names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are enough to send fans of genuine comedy into a cold sweat, with the duo responsible for some of the most offensively awful parodies that cinema has ever seen. They were inexplicably popular at the time, and for reasons we’re struggling to comprehend, Meet the Spartans has proven they’re still popular now.
game-news24.com
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players think they discovered a new master ball dupe glitch, but there’s a catch
The big game is quite big! The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players believe they’ve discovered a new double-op-by-double-destroyed glitch that has yielded more than 18 cases. The problem is that it looks like it’s in place of a breeding bug, which is difficult to replicate, and and in fact, it could erase a couple of hours of work.
game-news24.com
Mythic+ affixes are not overpriced to work and here is how it works for WoW fans
Most Mythic + affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the era of the war. However, we’ve already already banned Sargeras and his infinite army from the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players. The shamingly repeated by Mythic+ affixes is overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans like to tweak mythic+ affixes.
game-news24.com
These Doomed Islands Sign Signing People Up For Closed Alpha
Three major titles including The Fireshine and The Doomed Islands (closed Alpha) will take place. if you don’t see the game before, you play like a god to develop a land and provide a settlement for your followers. You’ll give them shelter, resources and more to help them survive the oncoming storm, which was all about a disaster. The teams are also taking signups for the Closed Alpha via the Discord game, with the deadlines set for the first two days of March.
game-news24.com
Team Infinity warns against the insolvent tiebreaker amendments by the SA Dota Pro Circuit organizers
The Dota 2 Winter Tour of the DPC 2023’s getting underway quickly with some expected winners across several brackets and a few new surprises nobody saw coming. While the games were great, the bad came, too, and the south American region was renowned for its interesting appearance. Team Infinity...
game-news24.com
Is Donkey Kongs voice worse than Chris Pratt in the Mario movie? Fans can’t decide whether to talk to each other
You thought that Chris Pratt was the only one who took the case in the movie The Super Mario Bros. The newest Mario movie clip stopped fans arguing about Marios voice, but only because they are now attacking Donkey Kong. Chris Pratt must breathe a sigh of relief. After months...
game-news24.com
Using Halo Infinite survey, fans ask if they’re still playing as Phil Spencer backs 343i
Halo infinite the fight isn’t finished yet (pic: Microsoft) While Phil Spencer talks about Halo and 343 Industries, fans are receiving surveys asking if they haven’t yet given up on Halo Infinite. Last month, the Halo studio 343 Industries seemed to be in trouble. When he became angry...
wegotthiscovered.com
A remarkably solid slasher sequel that brought a franchise back from the brink terrorizes the streaming charts
There’s barely a horror franchise in memory that hasn’t been blighted by the law of diminishing returns, but after an absence from our screens that edged closer and closer towards a decade, a lot of fans thought the goose of Child’s Play was well and truly cooked, until 2013’s Curse of Chucky brought the killer doll roaring back from the brink.
game-news24.com
Fortnite will take the Dragon Ball back tomorrow tomorrow. Sometimes it didn’t leak first
Fortnite the likes of Goku and Vegeta were added with the last Dragon Ball crossover last year (pic: Epic Games). For Fortnite a second Dragon Ball crossover is confirmed, while the mobile version falls even further behind the others. We often see massive Fortnite announcements leaked weeks ahead of time,...
game-news24.com
Dying Light 2 Update 1.25 is out This January 31st (Update)
Techland released an update to Dying Light 2, version 1.25 (PS5 version 1.025), which is tied to the 2014 games year anniversary celebration today. Read on to the Dying Light Patch Notes 2 January 31th. Dying Light 2 Update 1.25 | Dying Light 2 Update 1.025 | Dying Light 2...
game-news24.com
Warzone 2: Unreliable weapons won’t reset after DMZ wipe confirms Infinity Ward
Your insured weapon slots are safe (pic: Activision). Infinity Ward accused fans about changing the DMZ and Call Of Duty Season two rules. The Season two update, that slated to kick off on February 15, 2014, will make a number of major changes to the games. One of the most...
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy VII Puzzles Feature Aerith, Cloud and Tifa
As part of Final Fantasy VII Day, Square Enix announced the collection, with some of which included a puzzle collection. There are three collections that are intended for framing after completion. Each price is between two thousand dollars and two thousand dollars. In Japan, they’ll debut in July 2023. They’ll appear in North America in October 2023. Each scene has a scene, either from Final Fantasy or Cloud.
game-news24.com
Without more seasonal adjustments, Overwatch 2 ranked changes and matchmaking fixes are incoming
With months of confusion and a lot of frustration, Blizzard is working harder to make the Play 2 Competitive Play experience better, from a vision of openness and setting out to play more competitive games. The game played when you see your rank updated, which has been shortened for just a little. Now you’ll see where you currently stand after five wins or 15 losses, and lowered from seven wins or 20 losses.
game-news24.com
Rayquaza, Mega Latias, and Mega Latios have returned for a primal Pokemon Go event
New York has a 3rd time event that’ll bridge the online and global Pokemongo Tour: Hoenn events. Primal Rumblings will run from Feb. 22 to 24 and are the first to open on the Go Tour: Hoenn Global on Feb. 25 and 26 and will be the defining event for Pokemon Day 2023.
Comments / 0