Call of Duty is like a dying film, so why are people still playing it? Readers Feature Feature Feature Readers

Call of Duty is like a dying film, so why are people still playing it? Readers Feature

By William B
game-news24.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release

As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
Variety

James Gunn on ‘Shazam’ Star Zachary Levi’s Anti-Pfizer Tweet: ‘I Can’t Change Plans’ Just ‘Because an Actor Says Something I Don’t Agree With’

Zachary Levi has been facing backlash on social media ever since he posted an anti-Pfizer tweet on Jan. 29. Responding to a Twitter user who wrote, “Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?” Levi posted, “Hardcore agree.” Many social media users have interpreted Levi’s post as being anti-vaccine, giving the actor and Warner Bros. a potential press tour obstacle as “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” gears up for its March release date. James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, was asked to weigh in on Levi’s tweet during a press event on the...
game-news24.com

Play Thresh like Keria Season 13 Support Guide

Here is our full guide to playing Thresh support in League of Legends season 13 like Keria. Keria Thresh Support Guide – Everything you need to know. Thresh is the oldest ever champion of League of Legends. He plays with his team, and he has to be extremely competitive. That’s why mastering Thresh isn’t an easy feat. It takes time to realize it’s maximum potential.
game-news24.com

The Japanese likes words, and the perfect score is nearly the same as Famitsu

The Square Enix game was well received on the pages of the new issue of Famitsu, before becoming the Japanese newspaper on February 2. The number 1783 of Famitsu presents, among others, also Forspokens review, the game was rewarded with a good score of 35-40, derived from three nines and an excellent score (9/9/8/9), thus touching the coveted perfect score of 40-40. Another tyre is the One Piece Odyssey (7/7/9/8 [31/40]) e Dranius (8/8/8/8 [32/40].
game-news24.com

Mythic+ affixes are not overpriced to work and here is how it works for WoW fans

Most Mythic + affixes date back to the beginning of Mythic+ dungeons. In other words, to the era of the war. However, we’ve already already banned Sargeras and his infinite army from the Twisting Nether and World of Warcraft players. The shamingly repeated by Mythic+ affixes is overdue for rework. Here’s how some fans like to tweak mythic+ affixes.
game-news24.com

These Doomed Islands Sign Signing People Up For Closed Alpha

Three major titles including The Fireshine and The Doomed Islands (closed Alpha) will take place. if you don’t see the game before, you play like a god to develop a land and provide a settlement for your followers. You’ll give them shelter, resources and more to help them survive the oncoming storm, which was all about a disaster. The teams are also taking signups for the Closed Alpha via the Discord game, with the deadlines set for the first two days of March.
wegotthiscovered.com

A remarkably solid slasher sequel that brought a franchise back from the brink terrorizes the streaming charts

There’s barely a horror franchise in memory that hasn’t been blighted by the law of diminishing returns, but after an absence from our screens that edged closer and closer towards a decade, a lot of fans thought the goose of Child’s Play was well and truly cooked, until 2013’s Curse of Chucky brought the killer doll roaring back from the brink.
game-news24.com

Dying Light 2 Update 1.25 is out This January 31st (Update)

Techland released an update to Dying Light 2, version 1.25 (PS5 version 1.025), which is tied to the 2014 games year anniversary celebration today. Read on to the Dying Light Patch Notes 2 January 31th. Dying Light 2 Update 1.25 | Dying Light 2 Update 1.025 | Dying Light 2...
game-news24.com

Final Fantasy VII Puzzles Feature Aerith, Cloud and Tifa

As part of Final Fantasy VII Day, Square Enix announced the collection, with some of which included a puzzle collection. There are three collections that are intended for framing after completion. Each price is between two thousand dollars and two thousand dollars. In Japan, they’ll debut in July 2023. They’ll appear in North America in October 2023. Each scene has a scene, either from Final Fantasy or Cloud.
game-news24.com

Without more seasonal adjustments, Overwatch 2 ranked changes and matchmaking fixes are incoming

With months of confusion and a lot of frustration, Blizzard is working harder to make the Play 2 Competitive Play experience better, from a vision of openness and setting out to play more competitive games. The game played when you see your rank updated, which has been shortened for just a little. Now you’ll see where you currently stand after five wins or 15 losses, and lowered from seven wins or 20 losses.

