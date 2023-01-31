Cops: Boyfriend shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta

A man initially believed to have been playing with a gun when it went off and killed his girlfriend has been accused of intentionally pulling the trigger, according to court documents.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon in a breezeway at the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Responding officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Aneicia Temple by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The boyfriend, identified by police as Shyheem Donley, was arrested that same day and is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

In arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Donley is accused of pointing a 9mm Beretta handgun at Temple and intentionally shooting her.

Police Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that a doorbell camera showed the victim and her boyfriend in the apartment breezeway when she was struck in the chest. Officers told Channel 2 the couple didn’t live at the complex and had been visiting a friend.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.