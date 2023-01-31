ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Boyfriend shoots, kills girlfriend in SW Atlanta

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

A man initially believed to have been playing with a gun when it went off and killed his girlfriend has been accused of intentionally pulling the trigger, according to court documents.

The shooting took place Saturday afternoon in a breezeway at the Northside Plaza Apartment Homes on Markham Street in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. Responding officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said in a statement.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Aneicia Temple by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The boyfriend, identified by police as Shyheem Donley, was arrested that same day and is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

In arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Donley is accused of pointing a 9mm Beretta handgun at Temple and intentionally shooting her.

Police Capt. Tom Atzert told Channel 2 Action News at the scene that a doorbell camera showed the victim and her boyfriend in the apartment breezeway when she was struck in the chest. Officers told Channel 2 the couple didn’t live at the complex and had been visiting a friend.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Comments / 26

Sandra Pierce
7d ago

Wow Mmmm ! Got to Stop playing with these guns like kids play, the bullets don't have no name on them! Now 2 Families has been destroyed! I can't even imagine 😔 My Condolences to her Family, Friends and loved ones, may she rest in peace !

Reply(5)
15
Clinton Perkins
7d ago

Charge him, convict him. If it’s his personal weapon then he knew if bullets were loaded. Guns are tools not toys. They are to be trained with not played with. Shame on the parents of the young man not teaching this. And shame on the media we have to deal with that over exaggerate the coolness of the gun slinger, the thug, the tough cop, or gangster carelessly wield such and lead to imitation.

Reply
15
Kenneth Jewell
7d ago

what was he 10 years old claiming to be playing with a loaded gun finger on the trigger and pointing it at his girlfriend?? come on I don't care what any doorbell camera may have shown with him looking concerned and surprised, if you put your finger on the trigger of a loaded gun point it at someone and pull it you have to expect they're going to be shot and quite possibly die... I don't buy that playing with a gun crap, do you really think your girlfriend would find that funny you pointing a loaded gun at her with your finger on the trigger talking about you're only playing?? HELL NO!! too bad that camera didn't have a microphone so you could hear what he was actually saying just before he pulled the trigger.

Reply
12
 

