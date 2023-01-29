Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: Houston's Jarace Walker is Freshman of the Week for second time
On a loaded preseason No. 3 Houston team that won 32 games last season and advanced to the Elite Eight, the addition of five-star Jarace Walker -- even after losing four starters -- was a rich-gets-richer situation for the Cougars. But it was unclear given how upperclassmen-heavy the roster was and how Houston has typically skewed old just how much impact he could make upon arrival and whether he'd be a difference-maker.
Yahoo Sports
Houston vs Wichita State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview Odds TV
Houston vs Wichita State prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Thursday, February 2. Record: Houston (20-2), Wichita State (11-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
UH Big 12 schedule 2023: Houston Cougars host national championship runners-up TCU, Texas Longhorns
Southwest Conference traditionalists in H-Town, this schedule is definitely for you. Check out when UH faces their new conference mates this fall.
First Big 12 schedule for the University of Houston released
Below is when and where UH will be playing, now that they're part of the Big 12. October 12 vs. West Virginia (Thursday)
cw39.com
Houston-area resident, golf’s oldest living major winner turns 100
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A year after winning The Masters and the PGA Championship in 1956, Jack Burke co-founded Champions Golf Club, just northwest of Houston. The club was the site of his 100th birthday party on Sunday, where hundreds of people celebrated the world’s oldest living golf major tournament champion.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Houston to enter prolonged cold spell as winter front envelops Texas
The mercury is set to drop in Houston after two straight months of unseasonably warm weather.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Man found shot to death in Houston home was visiting from Oregon, police say
ABC13 has learned the identity of a man from Oregon that was found shot to death inside a Houston home of a person who is currently missing.
cw39.com
Man shot after fight at west Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is expected to survive after a fight at a parking lot at a gas station in west Houston on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station at 4000 Synott Road near the Westpark Tollway around 7:30 p.m. and found a man shot at least one time.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern Offers Inspiration and Reflection Beneath Houston
From the first note our tour guide sings across the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, we know we’re in for something special. Here we are, a group of strangers, standing underground within a reservoir about the size of a city block, struck silent by Rosemarie Croll’s song, “The Cistern Is.” When she’s done, her voice floats over the water. The closing tones ring for 17 seconds as the sound echoes between the calm pool and the cistern’s 221 concrete columns. No one moves. One woman pulls out tissues.
KHOU
Video: Robber uses gun to force employee to open cash register at Houston store
This happened at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Houston police are looking for the robber.
fox8live.com
Murder suspect arrested in Colorado nearly 1 year after deadly shooting in Texas
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Authorities said a murder suspect was arrested in Colorado nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Texas. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Isaac Oliver Elmore Jr. on Tuesday. According to the Marshals Service, Elmore was wanted for capital murder tied to the...
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked dirtiest city in America, according to survey
HOUSTON - Houstonians, like most Texans, are known for their pride, but a recent survey about the dirtiest cities in the U.S. might make Houston want to clean up its act, literally. According to a report from LawnStarter, more than 150 of the biggest cities in America were looked at...
