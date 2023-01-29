MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a new district attorney in Dodge County after the previous district attorney resigned. Andrea Will will be taking over for Kurt Klomberg, who resigned in January after 12 years in the role, saying he couldn't continue as the only full-time prosecutor in an office that has seen a series of resignations and retirements in recent years.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO