Memphis, TN

Dozens march through Memphis over Nichols’ death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Dozens of protesters angry about the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers marched through the city's downtown (Jan. 28)(AP video: Mike Householder)

