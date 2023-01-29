ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP interviews Memphis police chief on Scorpion unit

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city's so-called Scorpion unit after some of its officers beat to death Tyre Nichols. (Jan. 28)

