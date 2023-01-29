Read full article on original website
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wresters continue to be ranked in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings out Tuesday afternoon. The Hays High boys have four ranked in Class 5A. Freshman Grady Lind is sixth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough fifth at 113, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132.
gardnernews.com
BAK coming back to Kansas
Registration for the 49th Biking Across Kansas, the annual celebration of all things cycling and the Sunflower State, opens Sunday, Jan. 29, which is, fittingly, Kansas Day. The riders will pedal the highways and byways June 10-17. The full route from Colorado to Missouri covers 542 miles in the span...
WIBW
2023 Kansas Birding Contest opens as 2022 winners announced
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - As January ends, the 2023 Kansas Birding Contest is well underway and the winners from the 2022 contest have been announced. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Monday, Jan. 30, that the 2023 Kansas Birding Big Year Contest is officially underway. Participation is simple - record the number of unique bird species seen in Kansas between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, and submit findings. Winners are chosen annually.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Happy Kansas Day! Test your knowledge of the Sunflower State
Happy Kansas Day! Kansas officially became a state of the United States on Jan. 29, 1861. Test your Kansas knowledge with these trivia questions from the Kansas Historical Society. (We'll give you the answers on Monday.) What was Kansas called during the territorial period?. a. Battlefield Kansas. b. Bleeding Kansas.
Kansas Public Radio
The History of Home on the Range, Official State Song of Kansas
KPR Kansas Day – Home on the Range cabin. In the fall of 1872, so the story goes, Dr. Brewster Higley stepped outside of his cabin in Smith County, Kansas, sat down on the banks of nearby Beaver Creek, and wrote a poem to express his love for the land he now called home:
Kansas Day activities reveal a Bleeding Kansas History
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as a free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union. “Well it’s Kansas Day. I’m not sure any other state has a day where people all around the state know that is when their state entered the union. I’ve […]
Kansas bikers lobby for safer riding conditions
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol. “We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and […]
Do you know these Kansas symbols?
January 29 is Kansas Day. Do you know these Kansas Symbols?
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Kansas electric vehicle advocates stomping brake on bill imposing new state recharge tax
TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on fuel tax revenue would amount to […] The post Kansas electric vehicle advocates stomping brake on bill imposing new state recharge tax appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita Eagle
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs
The CBS program “60 Minutes” recently broadcast a report called “The Vanishing Wild.” Host Scott Pelley introduced it by posing the question: “In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain?” Without pausing for viewers to ponder, he continued: “The answer is about 1970.” “In 1970, the planet’s three […] The post Behind Kansas lesser prairie chicken debate, vanishing ecosystems flash warning signs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Midwestern arctic blast leads to gorgeous light pillar display in Kansas
A frigid morning in the wake of a late January arctic blast sweeping across the Midwest led to a stunning display of light pillars in Kansas Sunday.
KWCH.com
Kansas GOP legislators propose flat tax
The Wichita police officer behind the weekly said the goal is to reduce behaviors that are causing wrecks. The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed southeast of town on Monday. Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII. Updated: 23 hours ago.
adastraradio.com
Popular Walk Kansas Program Gears Up for 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two-thirds of chronic diseases – diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and others — can be prevented by lifestyle changes. So, each year about this time, Sharolyn Jackson gets pretty excited about a program that rallies thousands of Kansans and their friends to have a little fun and improve their mental and physical health.
KWCH.com
Bill would require Kansas wind farms to reduce blinking lights on turbines
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving at night along Interstate 35 in Sumner County or similar stretches of rural roads across Kansas, you’ll see numerous blinking red lights meant to keep low-flying aircraft from crashing into wind turbines. Kansas senators are considering two bills to reduce the time the...
