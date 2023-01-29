ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges

A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
18-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man

SAN ANTONIO — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his ex-girlfriend and another man. The victims were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side on January 27, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez III and 27-year-old Alyssa Perez.
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI

A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
