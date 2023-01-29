Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
KSAT 12
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
KSAT 12
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
news4sanantonio.com
Armed serial robber suspect caught in the act
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested 68-year-old James Kirkwood, accused of aggravated robbery. According to the police, officers had surveillance video of a car with a very distinct dent linked to various robberies. Detectives located the car and followed it. Police say Kirkwood was going to stores and opening door...
KSAT 12
Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2012 slaying of 25-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 25-year-old man. According to police, Juan Pablo Ramirez was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2012 in the 2600...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
A Texas man was arrested for the aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
Pleasanton Express
Pleasanton woman arrested on drug charges
A 25-year-old woman from Pleasanton was arrested on Wednesday evening, Jan. 25 by Atascosa County Sheriff’s investigators after a weeks-long investigation into drug distribution at a home in Pleasanton. Destiny Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute over 4 grams but...
KTSA
Man shot by San Antonio Police Officers after pointing gun at them dies at area hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot by police officers during an incident at a San Antonio motel January 5 has died. 45 year old Jose Luis Iruegas reportedly threatened people in the parking lot of the Luxury Inn on Culebra, then pointing a gun at police officers who responded to the scene.
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 17 year old girl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17 year old girl. Her name is Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, also known as Kay. Kay is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with dyed red hair and brown eyes. She was...
20-year-old woman hospitalized after being shot outside Cowboys Dancehall
The woman drove herself home after the incident before realizing she had been injured, SAPD says.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID woman killed in I-10 crash after swerving to avoid motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side on Sunday. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway. San Antonio...
18-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend and another man
SAN ANTONIO — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man for murdering his ex-girlfriend and another man. The victims were found shot and killed inside a vehicle on the northwest side on January 27, the San Antonio Police Department said. Police said they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds before 2 a.m. on Friday near the 400 block of Trudell Drive. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Edward Acosta Jimenez III and 27-year-old Alyssa Perez.
Popculture
Longtime Sports Anchor Arrested for Alleged DWI
A longtime sports anchor from San Antonio, Texas was arrested for an alleged DWI. According to multiple reports, Greg Simmons was arrested by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was reportedly driving 20 miles an hour and drifting outside the lane of travel. A Bexar County officer followed Simmons with his lights and sirens on for about five minutes before Simmons pulled over. The blood warrant affidavit states Simmons had a strong odor of alcohol and was staggering while trying to balance or walk. Simmons also couldn't recite the alphabet and handed the officer a credit card instead of his license.
news4sanantonio.com
Young girl discovers she was shot after getting home from Cowboys Dancehall
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 20-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot outside of Cowboys Dancehall on the North Side early Sunday morning. At around 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block NE Loop 410. Upon arrival, officers contacted security who reported a large fight...
KSAT 12
Man charged with bestiality after Instagram videos show him abusing animals, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and is accused of abusing animals after someone reported his disturbing social media posts to police. Jonathan David Casanova Garcia, 19, is charged with bestiality, a state jail felony. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a man reported to San Antonio police...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: Two teenagers previously missing out of Comal County
SAN ANTONIO – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the two formerly missing teenagers last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School have been located. Josiah Pearson and Breana Caudill had been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Search parties had been on the lookout for Pearson and...
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
KSAT 12
Second suspect in custody in murder of man who was tortured, injected with bleach
LIVE OAK, Texas – A second suspect is in custody in connection with the gruesome November murder of a man who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach before his body was dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last year. Noel Desselle, 30, has been charged with...
KSAT 12
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and three people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday on I-10 near Crossroads Boulevard underneath the highway. When emergency crews got to the scene, one person...
