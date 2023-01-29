ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TikTokers come under fire for viral “begging” trend

Content creators who make viral “begging” for money TikToks are under scrutiny for using the trend for their personal gain. Recently a trend on TikTok exploded where content creators ask their viewers for money for a variety of needs like cars or debt, or because of occasions like their birthdays.

