ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
ringsidenews.com
Jimmy Uso’s First Comments After Sami Zayn Betrayal At WWE Royal Rumble
The Bloodline has been a very dominant faction for almost two years now for a variety of reasons. Comprising Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the faction has run roughshod over WWE for a long time. Sami Zayn was an honorary Uce for a long time until he turned on the faction at the Royal Rumble. Now it seems Jimmy Uso has reacted to Zayn’s betrayal.
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
ringsidenews.com
Fan Photo Busts Edge Copping A Feel On Beth Phoenix During WWE RAW
The WWE Universe is still feeling the effects of this past’s weekend Royal Rumble event. The annual WWE pay-per-view saw the return of various superstars during the 30-person over-the-top-rope battle royal. One of the most exciting returns that got the fans on their feet was to see the Rated-R Superstar Edge comeback after months, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. However, Edge was recently busted on RAW for a slightly Rated-R moment.
sportszion.com
“We’re at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now” Roman Reigns announces civil war following the Bloodline turmoil
Roman Reigns made the declaration of war at the end of the Royal Rumble night, just as The Bloodline appeared to be on the verge of breaking apart. The 2022 Royal Rumble lived up to its reputation as one of WWE’s most thrilling PPV events, with even more surprising elements than last year. The Bloodline storyline took a startling turn this Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Ribbed By Triple H At The Royal Rumble
A WWE star has revealed how Triple H was behind a rib that played out on live television during the 2023 Royal Rumble. The Royal Rumble is always a night of high drama and surprises in WWE. Both of those were realised during the night with Booker T, Chelsea Green, and Nia Jax providing the surprises while Sami Zayn and The Bloodline brought the drama to close the show.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
wrestletalk.com
WWE SmackDown Stars Move To Raw
The road to WrestleMania has begun and already there has been several shakeups as four SmackDown stars appeared on Raw. A fan favorite WWE SmackDown group has just made the leap to WWE Raw and has their sights set on someone already!. While they may have recently announced that the...
wrestlinginc.com
Dax Harwood Believes AEW Star Is 'Randy Orton-Esque Good'
It's been over three months since Shawn Spears last performed inside an AEW ring. FTR's Dax Harwood has now shared some enormous praise for his colleague, just days after the 41-year-old and his wife, Cassie Lee (formerly Peyton Royce in WWE), welcomed their first child into the world. "[He's] an...
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
wrestlingrumors.net
Last Second Change: Here Is Why Rey Mysterio Missed The Royal Rumble, What Is Next
He couldn’t make it. There are all kinds of injuries that can leave wrestlers on the sidelines for any amount of time. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured and it can cause issues for multiple people at once. There are ways to fix some of the problems though and that might have taken place over the weekend when an angle had to be adjusted.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Women’s Champion Returns To Television
She’s back. WWE has had a number of returns in the past 48 hours, with names such as Chelsea Green and Rick Boogs returning to the company. However, there was an additional name that also made her presence felt on television. Carmella made her return to WWE programming on...
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
