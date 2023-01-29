Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Lakers Earn Road Win Over Scots
Edinboro, Pa. - Mercyhurst Men's Basketball adds one more win to their win total Wednesday in the 81-67 win over Edinboro. The Lakers got off to a fast start and never looked back from there, moving to 16-3 on the season and 12-3 in PSAC play. How it Happened. First...
Lakers Prepare for Edinboro
Erie, Pa. - After three games last week, Mercyhurst Men's Basketball gets a bit of a break with just one game scheduled this time around. The team opens up the month of February with Edinboro as the Lakers make the short trip to McComb Fieldhouse on Wednesday, February 1st, for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Women's Basketball Readies for Edinboro
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball prepares for another important PSAC West challenge, as they take on Edinboro on Wednesday, February 1st. Gannon currently sits at the top of the standings with 11-3 conference record. The Lady Knights are followed by IUP, Cal (Pa.), Edinboro, and Pitt-Johnstown, as all these teams are tied for the second spot with 9-5 conference mark. Mercyhurst sits right behind them with 8-6 and is trailed by Seton Hill and Slippery Rock with 7-7 records. PSAC West competition is set to be extremely close, as seven teams are within two wins of each other and only one team on that side has a losing record.
