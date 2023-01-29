Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball prepares for another important PSAC West challenge, as they take on Edinboro on Wednesday, February 1st. Gannon currently sits at the top of the standings with 11-3 conference record. The Lady Knights are followed by IUP, Cal (Pa.), Edinboro, and Pitt-Johnstown, as all these teams are tied for the second spot with 9-5 conference mark. Mercyhurst sits right behind them with 8-6 and is trailed by Seton Hill and Slippery Rock with 7-7 records. PSAC West competition is set to be extremely close, as seven teams are within two wins of each other and only one team on that side has a losing record.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO