NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Privateers beach volleyball program prepares for a 2023 season that opens with a Blue and Silver Scrimmage at the new Privateer beach facility Feb. 12. The first week of the two-month regular season will see the Privateers tested against high-level competition at the Green Wave Invitational hosted by Tulane.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO