Read full article on original website
Related
unoprivateers.com
Beach Volleyball Reveals 2023 Schedule
NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Privateers beach volleyball program prepares for a 2023 season that opens with a Blue and Silver Scrimmage at the new Privateer beach facility Feb. 12. The first week of the two-month regular season will see the Privateers tested against high-level competition at the Green Wave Invitational hosted by Tulane.
unoprivateers.com
Privateers Continue Early Season Home Stretch Against Southern
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Privateers women's tennis team returns to the court on Tuesday when they face the Southern Jaguars at the Privateer Tennis Center. First serve is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. New Orleans (1-0) looked strong in their season opening sweep of North Alabama. The...
Comments / 0