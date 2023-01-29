Read full article on original website
Wyoming Overwhelms Fresno State in first Half, rolls to 85-62 Win
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half overwhelming the Fresno State Bulldogs in an 85-62 win on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming dominated the glass in the contest with a 45-22 advantage for the best rebound differential since...
Wyoming Expected to Ink At Least Four on Traditional Signing Day
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl said his staff would be nimble and ever evolving as it attempts to navigate the choppy waters that is now the new norm in college football. Wyoming's 10th-year head coach will be the first to tell you he won't be building his program through the NCAA Transfer Portal, but even he realized it was time to mix it up. He did just that with traditional signing day less than 24 hours away.
Pokes, Bulldogs to Square Off Tuesday Night in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys return to the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday with a clash with the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Pokes look for revenge after falling Fresno State by a score of 58-53 in the conference opener in December. The contest is slated for an 8 p.m. start. To secure...
