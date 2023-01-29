Read full article on original website
Related
Gilmer Mirror
Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money
“Ron DeSantis to visit Texas to help Republicans in Harris and Dallas counties raise money” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Gilmer Mirror
Texas set to execute Wesley Ruiz despite ongoing fight over state’s use of old lethal injection drugs
“Texas set to execute Wesley Ruiz despite ongoing fight over state’s use of old lethal injection drugs” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas Public Information Act’s 50th anniversary an excellent time to strengthen the landmark law
Fifty years ago, responding to public demand in an era of reform, Texas enacted a sweeping law ensuring the people’s right to know about their government. The Texas Public Information Act – originally known as the Open Records Act when it passed in 1973 – was one of the strongest transparency laws in the nation. It allowed Texans to hold their state and local governments accountable by obtaining all sorts of public records.
Gilmer Mirror
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Gilmer Mirror
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
“Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gilmer Mirror
With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year
“With full state coffers and bipartisan support, Texas teachers are hopeful they’ll get a raise this year” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gilmer Mirror
Gov. Greg Abbott hires “border czar” to accelerate wall construction
“Gov. Greg Abbott hires “border czar” to accelerate wall construction” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The...
Gilmer Mirror
“We are humans back here”: As Texas hunger strike wanes, prisoners speak out against solitary confinement
““We are humans back here”: As Texas hunger strike wanes, prisoners speak out against solitary confinement” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Gilmer Mirror
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues
More than 300,000 customers in Texas did not have power Wednesday because of localized outages, but the state’s main power grid remained stable. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than 300,000...
Gilmer Mirror
Icy winter weather causes flight cancellations, school closures across Texas
“Icy winter weather causes flight cancellations, school closures across Texas” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
Comments / 0