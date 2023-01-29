ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Public Information Act’s 50th anniversary an excellent time to strengthen the landmark law

Fifty years ago, responding to public demand in an era of reform, Texas enacted a sweeping law ensuring the people’s right to know about their government. The Texas Public Information Act – originally known as the Open Records Act when it passed in 1973 – was one of the strongest transparency laws in the nation. It allowed Texans to hold their state and local governments accountable by obtaining all sorts of public records.
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
Gov. Greg Abbott hires “border czar” to accelerate wall construction

Gov. Greg Abbott hires "border czar" to accelerate wall construction
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas as winter storm continues

More than 300,000 customers in Texas did not have power Wednesday because of localized outages, but the state's main power grid remained stable.
Icy winter weather causes flight cancellations, school closures across Texas

Icy winter weather causes flight cancellations, school closures across Texas
