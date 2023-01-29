Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Family continues to search for Anniston missing man
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
Essence
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Event With Award-Winning Author
Author Derrick Barnes says he believes cancellations are part of a nationwide trend of limiting access to books that feature Black protagonists and that tell the truth about American history. Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes was scheduled to visit three schools in Alabama during Black History Month. But just...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – Jan 31, 2023
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Alabama man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck
An Alabama man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle car wreck, state troopers reported. Arturo Franco Orozco, 34, of Albertville, Alabama, was killed in the wreck that occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Alabama 75 and Horton Nixon Chapel Road in Marshall County. The road was...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
WAFF
1 person killed in Marshall County wreck
HORTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck near Horton on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, authorities responded to a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 South and Glassco Road. It was confirmed...
Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
wbrc.com
Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
BET
Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans
A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
wbrc.com
17-year-old dies in early morning shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old male is dead following an early morning shooting in Birmingham. Birmingham police were dispatched to Nekoma Drive on a report of a person shot shortly after midnight. When they arrived, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lincoln restaurant’s roof collapses in fire
The Stillery, a restaurant in Lincoln, had its roof collapse after it caught on fire.
Albertville man killed in two-vehicle crash in Marshall County
A two-vehicle crash blocked off traffic at a Marshall County intersection on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford
Oxford, AL – Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today. The band continues to tour today… and consists of original member David Freiberg (Guitar, vocals), long time Jefferson Starship and original Starship member Donny Baldwin (drums), 25 year member Chris Smith (Keyboard), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Jude Gold (Lead Guitar) who have both been in the band for over 15 years.
Anniston to Hold Food Truck Festival
Anniston, AL – On February 4th from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm Zinn Park will be the the place to go for some food truck delights! There will be more than 12 food trucks as well as other vendors for this event. A few options will be Let’s B Sweet, Rib Finz N Chicks, Big Boys Wings, Crickets Sweets and Treats, Kin Express, Sealife, Bonnie Rays, Brix & Stix Wood Fire Pizza, Below Zero, Julia’s Kitchen, Baby Boys’s BBQ, and Royal Slush.
