Philadelphia, PA

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Definitive Case for Golden State Warriors Trading James Wiseman

As the Golden State Warriors near the 2023 NBA trade deadline with the viability of their title defense in doubt, time is of the essence. Considering the recent history of the franchise, that shouldn't make them uncomfortable. If nothing else, these Warriors are defined by their excellent timing. Stephen Curry...
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Pacers, Pelicans Eyeing Raptors Wing amid Knicks Trade Buzz

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby is one of the more popular names on the trade market this season. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on FanDuelTV Wednesday that at least four teams have expressed interest in acquiring Anunoby prior to the impending trade deadline. "I'm told the Suns,...
NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Raptors' OG Anunoby amid Trade Interest from Knicks, More Teams

The Phoenix Suns have joined the pursuit of Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The New York Knicks are also interested and are willing to offer multiple fist-round picks for the 25-year-old, per Charania. Ian Begley of SNY previously reported the Knicks had "checked in" on Anunoby's availability in early December and were willing to pay a steep price for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA Executives Believe O.G. Anunoby Trade with Raptors Could Be Targeted by Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in win-now mode with one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they reportedly have their eyes on Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. "There's been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at Anunoby given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come," Michael Scotto reported Tuesday on the HoopsHype Podcast.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bojan Bogdanović Responds to Pistons Trade Rumors: 'It's Not in My Control'

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanović is trying to focus on his play rather than the constant stream of trade rumors. "I heard the rumors, but I'm trying to stay away from those conversations," Bogdanović said, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "I don't even have any social media like Twitter. I don't read much about that. It's not in my control. It's about the franchises. I'm just going to try and stay focused and play as best I can. Then, we'll see what's going to happen at the end of the trade deadline."
DETROIT, MI

