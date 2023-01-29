ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Spectacular Week Earns Estrada CAA Award

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt senior guard Aaron Estrada had a tremendous week for the Pride, leading the team to a pair of wins, and earned Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week accolades in the process. It marks the third time this season that Estrada has captured the award...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Gates, Jones, And Kale Earn Preseason All-CAA Accolades

Hempstead, NY - The Colonial Athletic Association announced its preseason all-conference team today and a trio of Hofstra student-athletes were honored as graduate student Corey Kale, senior Mac Gates, and redshirt sophomore Rory Jones each were named to the preseason All-CAA Honorable Mention Team. Kale is in his fifth season...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

