Mr Beast just cured 1000 people's blindness in one video

YouTube legend Mr. Beast, the creator with the most followers on the platform has gone above and beyond in his latest video to help cure 1000 people of blindness.

The 24-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, begins his latest viral video (which was partially leaked back in October ) by explaining that around 200 million people alive today have trouble with blindness. A surgeon then explains that half of all the blindness in the world can be stopped with just a simple 10-minute surgery.

The YouTuber adds: "If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can't see through it.

"So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens. And replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again."

Then over the course of the 8-minute video, Mr Beast meets people of all ages who having varying degrees of difficulty with their vision.

Being the philanthropic guy he is he also throws in a few extra gifts for some of the patients including $50,000 for a new college student and a brand-new Tesla, for a man who hasn't even driven a car before.

Mr Beast ends the video by revealing that this life-changing surgery that he is kindly paying for will not just be exclusive to people in the United States but will be helping people around the globe in nations such as Namibia, Mexico, Brazil, Honduras, Vietnam, Kenya and Jamaica.

By the end of the video, it is reported that Mr Beast has cured 1000 people of their blindness. He also makes a $100,000 donation to the optical surgery that helped him with this venture.

The video, which was shared on January 28th has already been viewed more than 24 million times and people have been lauding the YouTuber for using his money for good and helping so many people.

One fan wrote: "I think it's safe to say that MrBeast is probably the best content creator on the platform right now. Good on him for doing all that he does."

Another said: "Funny How Jimmy Is better than 99 per cent politicians out there."

A third added: "This man is the epitome of kindness and generosity. A true human being being a human being. Take a bow Jimmy."

