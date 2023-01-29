ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr Beast just cured 1000 people's blindness in one video

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

YouTube legend Mr. Beast, the creator with the most followers on the platform has gone above and beyond in his latest video to help cure 1000 people of blindness.

The 24-year-old, real name Jimmy Donaldson, begins his latest viral video (which was partially leaked back in October ) by explaining that around 200 million people alive today have trouble with blindness. A surgeon then explains that half of all the blindness in the world can be stopped with just a simple 10-minute surgery.

The YouTuber adds: "If you're wondering how the surgery allows people to see again, it's because the lens in their eyes is so cloudy that they can't see through it.

"So the surgeon uses a tiny vacuum to suck up the clouded lens. And replace it with an artificial one. The surgery is that simple! They can see again."

Then over the course of the 8-minute video, Mr Beast meets people of all ages who having varying degrees of difficulty with their vision.

Being the philanthropic guy he is he also throws in a few extra gifts for some of the patients including $50,000 for a new college student and a brand-new Tesla, for a man who hasn't even driven a car before.

1,000 Blind People See For The First Time www.youtube.com


Mr Beast ends the video by revealing that this life-changing surgery that he is kindly paying for will not just be exclusive to people in the United States but will be helping people around the globe in nations such as Namibia, Mexico, Brazil, Honduras, Vietnam, Kenya and Jamaica.

By the end of the video, it is reported that Mr Beast has cured 1000 people of their blindness. He also makes a $100,000 donation to the optical surgery that helped him with this venture.

The video, which was shared on January 28th has already been viewed more than 24 million times and people have been lauding the YouTuber for using his money for good and helping so many people.

One fan wrote: "I think it's safe to say that MrBeast is probably the best content creator on the platform right now. Good on him for doing all that he does."

Another said: "Funny How Jimmy Is better than 99 per cent politicians out there."

A third added: "This man is the epitome of kindness and generosity. A true human being being a human being. Take a bow Jimmy."

Why MrBeast's new video should infuriate America

MrBeast’s new video has been infuriating his viewers, for all the right reasons. The hugely popular YouTuber has been changing perceptions with his latest video, which sees him pay for cataract removal for 1,000 people who could not afford surgery to cure their sight problems.MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, highlights how out of reach routine operations are with the video, titled “1,000 blind people see for the first time”.He teams up with ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson in the clip, and discusses his work with the Gift of Sight program in Jacksonville, Florida. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Indy100

Mr Beast asks governments to step in and cure blindness

Mr Beast has asked governments to step in and provide surgery for blind people after taking part in a new video. The YouTuber uploaded a clip over the weekend which saw him pay for cataract removal for 1,000 people who could not afford surgery to cure their sight problems. The video saw Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, say: “We’re curing a thousand people’s blindness.” It follows people before and after their surgeries, returning with clear vision and also receiving money and gifts from Donaldson in some cases. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe video sees Donaldson work...
FLORIDA STATE
Indy100

Doctor reveals why he almost didn't help Mr Beast cure blindness

Dr Jeff Levenson, the ophthalmologist who was a key part of the remarkable vision surgery performed in YouTuber MrBeast’s (Jimmy Donaldson) latest video, revealed that he almost turned down the content creator’s idea.On Saturday (28 January), MrBeast, who has 131 million subscribers on YouTube, highlighted the cataract surgery of 1,000 people who couldn’t afford the cost of the procedure. The procedure can cost thousands of dollars through private healthcare.The eight-minute-long video shows MrBeast and Levenson as he speaks on his work with the Gift of Sight program in Jacksonville, Florida.It also chronicled the patients’ before and after their surgeries as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Indy100

Functionally illiterate man becomes viral star by learning to read on TikTok

An illiterate man has become an internet sensation for using TikTok to share his impressive reading progress.Last year, Oliver James (@oliverspeaks1) started his journey with a candid video saying: "What’s up! I can’t read." Now, he boasts almost 130,000 TikTok followers and uses the platform to share his newfound love for reading. James, a personal trainer and aspiring motivational speaker, recalled one of his followers asking why he couldn't read. He said he didn't really know how to respond."To be honest, I didn't really think deep into it – until now, when I put the video out," he said in...
Indy100

No-one knows why the animals keep disappearing at a Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has a mystery on its hands as two tamarin monkeys are reportedly missing - the fourth time this month that its animals' enclosures have been messed with.On Monday (30 January), the zoo took to its official Twitter to announce the disappearance of two tamarin monkeys."Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," they wrote. \u201cOn Monday morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the...
DALLAS, TX
Indy100

Laid off TikTok workers now posting tearful 'day in my life' videos

A small community of laid-off employees has developed on TikTok to share their thoughts, feelings, and tips toward their new normal. Over the last three months, tech companies, media organizations, and financial institutions have made headlines by laying off a percentage of their workforce as the economy continues to face hardships.In November, Meta laid off 13 per cent of their workforce while Twitter laid off more than 50 per cent. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGoldman Sachs and Google laid off approximately 6 per cent of their workforce in January.Vox Media, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Washington Post, and more...
Indy100

Nikocado Avocado claps back at Candace Owens over weight 'shaming'

YouTube mukbang content creator Nikocado Avocado (Nicholas Perry) has slammed conservative political commentator Candace Owens - for weight-shaming him.In the 22 January episode of the Candace Owens Podcast titled "Gluttonous YouTuber is Literally Dying for Clicks," the host spoke on content creators, particularly Avocado, who seem to overindulge in food."He eats in excess of 10,000 calories in front of the camera in videos that are entitled 'I hate myself' as one example, at 'Goodbye YouTube and life' or 'Celebrating our 700-pound Milestone.'"Now, of course, when you eat like that, and you are this gluttonous, it yields depression," Owens said in...
Indy100

TikTok user laid of while filming a ‘day in my life as a Google employee' video

A TikTok user has gone viral after capturing the day she was made redundant by Google. Nicole Tsai, who goes by the username @nicolesdailyvlog, was flooded with messages of support when she filmed herself receiving the news that she’d been let go by the tech giant.The clip, which features the caption "A Day in My Life Getting Laid Off At Google”, has racked up more than 4.2million views. It begins with Nicole reliving how she woke up to a message from her boss which she described as a "really ominous text".She soon checked the news and realised that mass cuts...
Indy100

Woman sparks furious debate after calling for 'child free' suburbs

A woman in Melbourne, Australia, has hopes that child-free suburbs will become a thing – but it's sparked debate.In a TikTok video shared by the account @soybabie_, the woman delved into her reasoning."I would like to know when somebody is planning on opening an adults-only suburb. Where everything in it is only for adults," she began."I'm so sick of going places, and kids are just everywhere screaming, and I just have to put up with it."The creator then explained how she went to go for a swim in the "lap lane pool" and discovered that some of the children in...
Indy100

TikTok has just learned the 'amazing' reason why teddy bears were invented

Teddy bears are the latest topic of discussion on TikTok, as people are just learning about how the cute stuffed animal was invented - and it's an interesting story.The teddy bear has a presidential connection as it was named in honor after president Theodore Roosevelt who led the country from 1901 to 1909.This was because the 26th US president refused to shoot a bear when on a hunting trip in Mississippi back in November 1902, according to HISTORY.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The bear was tied to a willow tree by guides after they clubbed the animal...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Indy100

TikTok's new ‘begging’ trend is infuriating users

Times are tough, we know, with bills rising, workers striking and families struggling to make ends meet.Pretty much all of us could do with an extra bob or two, but most of us wouldn’t beseech strangers to give it to us.And yet, plenty of content creators are more than happy to ask their followers for money. And no, we don’t just mean the adult performers on OnlyFans.A new trend doing the rounds on TikTok sees users “begging” their viewers for cash to help fund a variety of different needs and wants: from paying off credit card debt to covering medical...
Indy100

Mum becomes TikTok icon for her response to teenage daughter's shock pregnancy

A mum has been praised for her supportive response when she discovered her teenage daughter's shock pregnancy.Nicole Hennessy (@nicolehennessy2) went viral when she recreated the moment she found pregnancy test wrapper on the floor to the track Can't Stop Singing - a popular song to use when recalling a memory or story on the platform.When she asked her daughter Angelina whether the wrapper belonged to her, she answer honestly and said yes but that the test came back negative.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTo which Nicole gave a "lecture" to her daughter before she left for school, and...
Indy100

ITV viewers divided over 'creepy' new celebrity comedy 'Deep Fake Neighbour Wars'

A new ITV comedy series Deep Fake Neighbour Wars has social media in a chokehold – and it's no surprise given the spoof is the first of its kind.The six-part series uses the latest AI technology for its A-lister-inspired characters who find themselves embroiled in petty neighbour disputes. The impersonations include the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Adele and Greta Thunberg among many more.It's presented as a reality TV show set in Catford, south London. Idris Elba (handyman/delivery driver) finds himself taking pride in the garden, while new tenant AI Kardashian, who plays a...
Indy100

People think this clip proves Pickleball is not a real sport

Footage from a pickleball competition went viral for all the wrong reasons - with viewers saying it's proof that it's not a real sport.In a video that was first shared to the TikTok account @pickleballtopspinpro, a doubles match between four professional players was called to a halt when one of the players, James Ignatowich, was called out for making too much of an "aggressive split step".But many struggled to spot the foul move, and even once the rule was explained, some found it hard to get their heads around it.Essentially, Ignatowich's split step is a move where the player's legs...
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

People are furious at Apple for how it decided to mark Black History Month

An Apple Watch fitness notification to mark Black History Month has left some customers furious.In a TikTok video shared by the account @prettycritical, she shared her "good morning" message to viewers but called out Apple for its "Unity Challenge" message.Highlighting a screenshot image of the alert, the message reads as follows: "Let's come together to honor Black history. Earn this Unity award by closing your Move ring for seven days in a row during February.""The one thing that Apple has to say about honoring Black people and Black history is use our product, maybe lose a little weight. I mean,...
Indy100

What type of girl are you? How to take the viral TikTok test

The latest viral quiz to do the rounds wants to know: What type of girl are you?These quizzes are starting to dig deep. Are you a soldier, poet or a king? What kind of flower is your love life? It’s funny how we all like to think of ourselves as unique individuals, yet we enjoy nothing more than the good oldfashioned pigeonholing of a personality test. These are just some of the questions many of us find ourselves answering thanks to the joys of social media.We say "quizzes", because it turns out there are two separate surveys with the...
Indy100

What type of girl are you? New viral quiz will tell you

It’s funny how we all like to think of ourselves as unique individuals, yet we enjoy nothing more than the good oldfashioned pigeonholing of a personality test. Are you a soldier, poet or a king? What kind of flower is your love life? These are just some of the questions many of us find ourselves answering thanks to the joys of social media. And now, the latest quizzes doing the rounds want to know: what type of girl are you?We say "quizzes", because it turns out there are two separate surveys with the same name on the popular uQuiz website. We'll start...
Indy100

Stephen King has found a key problem in the new episode of The Last of Us

The Last Of Us is already being hailed as the best TV show of 2023 by some – but Stephen King has a thing or two to say about the latest episode. The HBO adaption of the acclaimed video game opened to a great reception at the start of the year and it’s been watched by more than 22 million viewers in the US alone.If you missed it, The Last of Us takes place in a very different 2023, 20 years after a fungal plague has turned most of the world’s population into deadly monsters.It was renewed for a second...
indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

