Iona Hoops Offers Kentucy HS Guard Jacob Meyer

Class of 2023 Holy Cross High School (Ky.) guard Jacob Meyer has received an offer from the Division I Iona College Gaels (N.Y.) Mens’ basketball program, today he Tweeted. In addition to the Iona offer, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder holds offers from Manhattan, Austin Peay, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky, James Madison, Indiana State, Bowling Green, Miami of Ohio and Western Kentucky, per VerbalCommits.com.
Brooklyn’s Nasir Muhammad Picks Up 3rd College Hoops Offer

Class 2023 Xaverian High School (Brooklyn, NY) guard Nasir Muhammad has received an offer from Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Mens’ basketball program, today VerbalCommits.com Tweeted. In addition to the Highlander offer, Muhammad holds offers from Manhattan and LIU, per VerbalCommits.com. All three colleges are local...
Lucky 13: Chatham Hoops Streaks by Madison in 36-Point Win

To say Chatham-Madison boys’ basketball rivalry is intense would be a bit of an understatement. Both teams lived up to the hype in the first quarter, playing fast and physical at every turn in front of a packed house. But the Cougars (14-2) jumped out to a 24-10 lead...
