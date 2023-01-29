ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WKU Athletics

WKU Welcomes Andre Crenshaw as Running Backs Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Andre Crenshaw as the Hilltoppers' new running backs coach. Crenshaw comes to The Hill from South Dakota State where he served as running backs coach during the team's run to winning the 2022 FCS National Championship.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Cards tell Payne they haven't quit, but actions show otherwise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Today's story is about elephants. Specifically, the ones roaming around the Louisville basketball program. There's a whole herd of them, and coach Kenny Payne isn't reluctant to address their significance. But this is limited to the one that is perhaps most on the minds of Cardinal fans as they witness their once proud program continue to sink to new depths.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKU Athletics

Hayes Earns C-USA Weekly Honors for Second Time

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time this season, WKU women's basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16. Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU's two wins last week against FIU...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FanSided

Louisville FB: George Burhenn ‘quietly’ one to watch on National Signing Day

Purdue Tight End Commit George Burhenn is one to keep an eye on as a potential flip to Louisville on National Signing Day, which is set for tomorrow February 1, 2023. George Burhenn, is the ranked as the seventh best overall prospect in the state of Indiana and has been verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers since July 2022. The 6-foot-5 Mount Vernon, Indiana native committed to the Boilermakers over Iowa and Iowa State to play for then-Head Coach Jeff Brohm and then-Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
onefootdown.com

Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville

Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Cardinal Stadium is now L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a meeting of significant importance at 12:00 PM EST today to discuss the rebranding of the iconic Cardinal Stadium. This is the second major meeting they have held in the past two months, following the first time in December when the hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm was made official.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wtva.com

Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
nrn.com

Wild Eggs brunch chain acquired by investment group

The Mergers and Acquisitions market was active Monday with the news that Miami-based investment group PG Growth Opportunities Fund has purchased the Louisville-based Wild Eggs brunch chain from Patoka Capital. The deal, which was finalized Jan. 18, includes ownership of Wild Eggs’ 15 locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY

