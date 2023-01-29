Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKU Athletics
WKU Welcomes Andre Crenshaw as Running Backs Coach
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton has announced the hiring of Andre Crenshaw as the Hilltoppers' new running backs coach. Crenshaw comes to The Hill from South Dakota State where he served as running backs coach during the team's run to winning the 2022 FCS National Championship.
'I wasn't quite good enough': Jeff Walz shares the path that led him to coach college basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sometimes opportunities don’t feel like opportunities. For Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz, that was the case just a few decades ago. “I had the opportunity to play a few years of college basketball at Northern Kentucky University, then decided after a few years of that I wasn’t quite good enough, so I like to say I retired,” he said.
kentuckytoday.com
Cards tell Payne they haven't quit, but actions show otherwise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Today's story is about elephants. Specifically, the ones roaming around the Louisville basketball program. There's a whole herd of them, and coach Kenny Payne isn't reluctant to address their significance. But this is limited to the one that is perhaps most on the minds of Cardinal fans as they witness their once proud program continue to sink to new depths.
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
WKU Athletics
Hayes Earns C-USA Weekly Honors for Second Time
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – For the second time this season, WKU women's basketball freshman guard Acacia Hayes has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. She previously earned the award on Jan. 16. Hayes notched a pair of double-digit performances in WKU's two wins last week against FIU...
Louisville FB: George Burhenn ‘quietly’ one to watch on National Signing Day
Purdue Tight End Commit George Burhenn is one to keep an eye on as a potential flip to Louisville on National Signing Day, which is set for tomorrow February 1, 2023. George Burhenn, is the ranked as the seventh best overall prospect in the state of Indiana and has been verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers since July 2022. The 6-foot-5 Mount Vernon, Indiana native committed to the Boilermakers over Iowa and Iowa State to play for then-Head Coach Jeff Brohm and then-Tight Ends Coach Ryan Wallace.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Cardinals return to the KFC Yum! Center and hope to secure ACC win No. 1 for the season against the Yellow Jackets.
onefootdown.com
Tango in the Toilet Bowl: A Detailed Firsthand Account of Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s 76-62 Win Over Louisville
Friends, it’s been a minute. The last time I went in-person to cover the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team, they ran a ranked Michigan State Spartans team off the Purcell Pavilion floor, giving Irish fans hope that the shaky performances against bad competition to start the year were simply a team figuring themselves out and preparing to do some damage later in the year. There were obvious flaws, especially defensively and on the glass, but the team looked like it could be another potentially dangerous squad come March.
U of L renames football stadium years after dropping Papa John’s
The University of Louisville has a new name for its football stadium. The school announced Monday it reached a $41.3 million agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union to rename Cardinal Stadium. The financial institution, based out of Louisville, has the naming rights for the next 20 years. The venue was...
Louisville, L&N reach $41M stadium naming agreement
Louisville has reached a 20-year, $41 million agreement with L&N Federal Credit Union through 2042 to rename its Cardinal Stadium home football field.
Cardinal Stadium is now L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees held a meeting of significant importance at 12:00 PM EST today to discuss the rebranding of the iconic Cardinal Stadium. This is the second major meeting they have held in the past two months, following the first time in December when the hiring of Head Football Coach Jeff Brohm was made official.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
WTVQ
Protesters continue to boycott Bowling Green restaurant after event with Jonathan Mattingly
(CNN NEWSOURCE/WBKO) — Last week, Anna’s Greek Restaurant hosted a private party where the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky met with Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March of 2020. The BG Freedom Walkers are leading...
WLKY.com
Capital Grille at Louisville's Oxmoor Center opens this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new upscale steakhouse is opening this week in the Oxmoor Shopping Center. Capital Grille is opening for business on Friday, Feb. 3. It'll be the restaurant's first location to open in Kentucky. Located at 7600 Shelbyville Road, the restaurant says that it is renowned for...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $613M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers for Monday night's estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are: 1-4-12-36-49, with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 2. The cash option for the jackpot is an estimated $329 million. Officials urge anyone lucky...
nrn.com
Wild Eggs brunch chain acquired by investment group
The Mergers and Acquisitions market was active Monday with the news that Miami-based investment group PG Growth Opportunities Fund has purchased the Louisville-based Wild Eggs brunch chain from Patoka Capital. The deal, which was finalized Jan. 18, includes ownership of Wild Eggs’ 15 locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, as well as future franchising rights to the investor group.
Huge Kentucky Flea Market Offers Over 350 Inside Booths & It’s Open All Year Round
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean bargain shoppers go into hibernation. We've found a Kentucky Flea Market open all year round and it's awesome!. If you have always assumed that flea markets take place in warmer months you aren't totally wrong. A lot of them take place when it's nice outside. However, there are some incredible flea markets that go the extra mile and stay open all year long for those of us that just have to have a good bargain no matter the weather.
Comments / 0