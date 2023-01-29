Read full article on original website
Aggies’ Williams respects squad more despite loss
Texas A&M head basketball coach Buzz Williams and his Aggies may have left Bud Walton Arena with a loss Tuesday night, but Williams didn’t leave with any less love or respect for his team. A late Arkansas surge turned a four-point lead into an 81-70 win for the Razorbacks...
Arkansas has 10 from transfer portal, more coming
FAYETTEVILLE — The traditional National Signing Day isn’t what it was before recruits couild sign early, but Arkansas did add Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. But Arkansas now has 10 recruits from the transfer portal enrolled at Arkansas. Sam Pittman talked about the portal recruits...
Braylon Conley impressed with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Humble (Texas) Atascocita Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Braylon Conley was impressed with the new coaches at Arkansas on Saturday. Conley, 6-0, 170, has approximately 30 offers including one from the Razorbacks. Conley was at Arkansas on Saturday for a Prospect Day. Following the visit, Conley talked about the highlights.
Arkansas men No. 3 in national rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Following a big weekend of performances for Arkansas during the Razorback Invitational, the latest national rating index from USTFCCCA has the men’s program ranked No. 3 in the nation. In addition to a world-leading performance of 45.09 in the 400m by Chris Bailey, Razorbacks...
Three Razorback players named Softball America All-Americans
A trio of Arkansas women’s softball players were named preseason All-Americans Monday by Softball America. Razorback junior catcher/third baseman Hannah Gammill was named to the first team while redshirt senior pitcher Chenise Delce and Duke graduate transfer second baseman Kristina Foreman were selected to the second team. All three...
Kavion Henderson visits future school
FAYETTEVILLE — Leeds (Ala.) four-star edge rusher Kavion Henderson is Arkansas’ lone commitment in the Class of 2024 and was in Fayetteville for the Prospect Day Saturday. Henderson, who has close to 50 scholarship offers, committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 6. Despite his commitment to the Hogs schools such as Florida, Colorado, West Virginia and UNLV have offered in recent weeks. Auburn’s new staff re-offered him. Henderson, 6-3, 238, arrived at Arkansas on Friday and talked about his latest visit to Arkansas.
Stovall Named Preseason All-American by Baseball America
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Stovall, who earned second-team praise...
Tygart Collects Preseason All-America Nod from D1Baseball
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season. Tygart, who earned...
County Line’s dream campaign fueled by last season’s bitter ending
A nightmarish end to last season’s Class 1A state championship game has fueled the County Line boys basketball team to a dream 2022-2023 season so far. The Indians are 31-0 this season and top-ranked in their classification heading into a Tuesday night road showdown in Fayetteville with conference rival and No. 2 The New School (29-2) – if weather permits.
UPDATE: Eric Musselman Live Will Be Done Remotely
FAYETTEVILLE – Due to the inclement weather and Sassy’s being closed, tonight’s (Jan. 30) Eric Musselman Live radio show will be done remotely only. The show will still be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman and...
