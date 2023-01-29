ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanarightnow.com

Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll

BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
montanarightnow.com

Lockwood boys starting to bond, show off their talent

BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41. You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County. "That...
montanarightnow.com

First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads

Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
