BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO