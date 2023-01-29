ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll

BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
Lockwood boys starting to bond, show off their talent

BILLINGS- Lockwood boys basketball earned a big win on Tuesday night, running past Billings Central 58-41. You could make the argument it was the program's biggest win in its history, as they moved into first place in Southeastern A, and a new rivalry could be brewing in Yellowstone County. "That...
