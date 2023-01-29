Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
crescentcitysports.com
Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday
Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
crescentcitysports.com
Thursday basketball games between Nicholls, A&M-Commerce postponed to Feb. 20
THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader Thursday (Feb. 2) has been postponed due to Texas A&M-Commerce being unable to travel because of icy weather conditions in Texas. The games will be made up on Feb. 20 with tipoffs at Stopher Gymnasium...
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane spring football roster loaded with eight transfer portal players
Tulane posted its spring football roster this week that includes 71 scholarship players. Among them are eight newcomers from the transfer portal, two earlier arrivals from the 2023 freshman class and no room for any pickups when the late signing period begins Wednesday. A year after having phenomenal success in...
2nd Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl Final Rosters
The 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl final rosters are set to showcase the best HBCU football all-star players from across the country.
crescentcitysports.com
Boys/Co-Ed Bowling: Shaw, Slidell remain undefeated
KENNER – Archbishop Shaw and Slidell each remained undefeated in high school bowling action Monday at AMF All Star Lanes. The Eagles defeated Holy Cross 26-1 to improve to 3-0. Riley Elwood – fresh off a win in the under-18 boys division of the Louisiana Grand Prix tournament Sunday...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane promotes Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator
NEW ORLEANS – Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz officially announced the promotion of Slade Nagle to the position of the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday. Nagle just finished his seventh season serving as the tight ends coach for the Green Wave in 2022, a...
crescentcitysports.com
Basketball: Hannan girls win at Covington
In girls action Monday night, Archbishop Hannan went on the road and downed Covington 59-50. McKenna Sinon led the Lady Hawks with 18 points, Cecilia Travers scored 13 points and Morgan Sinon had 12 points. Hannan (16-10) has won six straight games. The Lady Hawks will host Lakeshore Friday at...
crescentcitysports.com
Girls Bowling: Chapelle stays perfect; AOL loses tight match
KENNER – Archbishop Chapelle started fast and went on to a 21-6 victory over Cabrini on Monday at AMF All Star Lanes. The Chipmunks, the New Orleans region’s only remaining unbeaten at 5-0, won seven of eight points in the opening game and used nine bowlers for two games each.
crescentcitysports.com
Bowling: Slidell boys stay unbeaten; Patrick Taylor gets two wins
Slidell’s first-year boys bowling program is off to a great start. The Tigers hit the midway point of their inaugural season at 6-0 with a 16-11 victory Tuesday over Belle Chasse in one of three matches held at Bowling USA in Slidell. Slidell (6-0) broke open a 4-4 match...
crescentcitysports.com
5 reasons to be optimistic about Tulane’s immediate football future
Tulane completed one of the best seasons in its history as a football program with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. With what the Green Wave have put together, the momentum that can be carried over into 2023. Continuity in key places from last year to next is a big reason why. You get the sense that this is no one-off season – it’s only the tip of the iceberg.
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
postsouth.com
St. Amant lottery ticket worth $50,000 expires, Louisiana Lottery reports
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket purchased at Fisherman's One Stop on Hwy. 22 in the St. Amant area of Ascension Parish is now worth nil. As previously reported, the prize-winning ticket was purchased July 30, 2022 at the Ascension Parish store. The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
'They took my best friend' - teen remembers 15-year-old lost to weekend gunshot
NEW ORLEANS — A freshman who attended Warren Easton High School was shot and killed this weekend while at a girls' sleepover. A 19-year-old has been arrested, but the family still has a lot of questions about what happened. Kennedi Belton was 15 years old. "Kennedi laughed all day,...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?
New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
