New Orleans, LA

Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic meet for wrestling dual Wednesday

Wednesday night features the last dual of the season for the No. 2 Brother Martin Crusaders and No. 4 Teurlings Catholic Rebels. Consider it a rubber match. The schools met twice earlier in the season with the Crusaders winning the first meet, 60-17. The Rebels avenged the loss at the Beast on the Bayou tournament, 33-28.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Boys/Co-Ed Bowling: Shaw, Slidell remain undefeated

KENNER – Archbishop Shaw and Slidell each remained undefeated in high school bowling action Monday at AMF All Star Lanes. The Eagles defeated Holy Cross 26-1 to improve to 3-0. Riley Elwood – fresh off a win in the under-18 boys division of the Louisiana Grand Prix tournament Sunday...
KENNER, LA
Tulane promotes Slade Nagle to offensive coordinator

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz officially announced the promotion of Slade Nagle to the position of the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday. Nagle just finished his seventh season serving as the tight ends coach for the Green Wave in 2022, a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Basketball: Hannan girls win at Covington

In girls action Monday night, Archbishop Hannan went on the road and downed Covington 59-50. McKenna Sinon led the Lady Hawks with 18 points, Cecilia Travers scored 13 points and Morgan Sinon had 12 points. Hannan (16-10) has won six straight games. The Lady Hawks will host Lakeshore Friday at...
COVINGTON, LA
Girls Bowling: Chapelle stays perfect; AOL loses tight match

KENNER – Archbishop Chapelle started fast and went on to a 21-6 victory over Cabrini on Monday at AMF All Star Lanes. The Chipmunks, the New Orleans region’s only remaining unbeaten at 5-0, won seven of eight points in the opening game and used nine bowlers for two games each.
KENNER, LA
Bowling: Slidell boys stay unbeaten; Patrick Taylor gets two wins

Slidell’s first-year boys bowling program is off to a great start. The Tigers hit the midway point of their inaugural season at 6-0 with a 16-11 victory Tuesday over Belle Chasse in one of three matches held at Bowling USA in Slidell. Slidell (6-0) broke open a 4-4 match...
SLIDELL, LA
5 reasons to be optimistic about Tulane’s immediate football future

Tulane completed one of the best seasons in its history as a football program with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. With what the Green Wave have put together, the momentum that can be carried over into 2023. Continuity in key places from last year to next is a big reason why. You get the sense that this is no one-off season – it’s only the tip of the iceberg.
GEORGIA STATE
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend

The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Freedia?

New Orleans own and original Big Freedia is about to take their dreams to a whole new level in the Faubourg Marigny. Freedia is getting ready to build an entertainment venue on the corner of Frenchman and Decatur Streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
LOUISIANA STATE

