Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 titled ‘Awakening,’ Snake ensures that his men do not kill Thorfinn and Einar. Since he is already quite injured, Thorfinn is taken to a doctor but is luckily declared fit enough to continue working the following day. Later when Einar asks about Thorfinn’s past, he learns a shocking truth that may end up having disastrous consequences for both of them. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘Red Heart and Secret Admirer,’ Shiraishi becomes extremely self-conscious after he arrives at school wearing mismatched pair of socks. Later that day, he goes to the market with Nagisa and the two almost end up sharing food before something unexpected occurs. Since valentine’s day is approaching, the students in school are quite excited but Shiraishi feels that it is just any other ordinary day for him. However, he is quite shocked to find an unexpected gift on his desk. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained
As the first season of the Disney+ series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ nears its end, it makes big revelations about its narrative. In episode 9, titled ‘A Meeting with Salazar,’ Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) has captured both Rafael (Jacob Vargas) and Jess (Lisette Olivera) and forces them to guide her toward the Devil’s Swamp in Mississippi, where the Pan-American treasure supposedly is. Meanwhile, Jess’ friends realize something is wrong and reach out to the FBI in desperation. This prompts Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith) to look for the truth with deadly consequences. Here is everything you may want to know about the ending of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ episode 9. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Are Bill and Frank Gay in The Last of Us? What’s Their Relationship?
The third episode of HBO’s post-apocalyptic action drama series ‘The Last of Us’ is almost entirely devoted to two relatively minor characters: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Despite the small roles they are bound to play in the series’ overall narrative, their story makes episode 3 one of the finest hours of television. It is poignant, wistful, and tragic, and it is also remarkably fulfilling. If you are wondering whether Frank and Bill are gay in the show and the 2013 Naughty Dog video game it is based on, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Will Eve Die in La Brea? Theories
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ follows the story of Gavin Harris and his family who get entangled in a complicated turn of events. A sinkhole suddenly opens in the middle of LA and Gavin’s wife Eve and their son, Josh, fall through it. Back home, Gavin has visions about the world that they are stuck in. It is much later that he realizes that he has been having visions from his time in 10,000 BC and that he himself has been there before, even though he doesn’t remember it. The visions become an important part of the story, but they stop when Gavin goes to the past. He gets another vision again, but this time, he sees something that has not happened again. What does this vision mean for him and his family? Let’s find out.
Comments / 0