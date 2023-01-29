NBC’s ‘La Brea’ follows the story of Gavin Harris and his family who get entangled in a complicated turn of events. A sinkhole suddenly opens in the middle of LA and Gavin’s wife Eve and their son, Josh, fall through it. Back home, Gavin has visions about the world that they are stuck in. It is much later that he realizes that he has been having visions from his time in 10,000 BC and that he himself has been there before, even though he doesn’t remember it. The visions become an important part of the story, but they stop when Gavin goes to the past. He gets another vision again, but this time, he sees something that has not happened again. What does this vision mean for him and his family? Let’s find out.

