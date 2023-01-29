Read full article on original website
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase
League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
These are the best League solo queue champions to climb out of Silver
Silver ELO is a dangerous place for League of Legends players. With enough time and mastery of a focused champion pool, though, any competitor can escape to Gold and claim their Victorious skin for the season. The best way to climb out of Silver (or any rank for that matter)...
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover
While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
5 League champions could finally return to the meta with Patch 13.3 buffs
A number of League of Legends champions could return to the meta with Patch 13.3, which was detailed on Tuesday by lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison. The next patch targets Kayle, Lee Sin, Kayn, Trundle, and LeBlanc with a set of well-needed buffs. All of these champions have fallen out of favor in the meta. Trundle, for example, has a 47.57 percent win rate in the Platinum and above ranks in the jungle, according to U.GG, and none of these champs have a higher win rate than 49 percent in their main roles.
CS:GO player count leaps back to mid-pandemic numbers as 2023 hype grows
CS:GO was released in 2012 and its player count is still climbing. The tactical FPS’ concurrent player count dropped after the pandemic as gamers ventured back into the wilderness, but the game is making its way back to those record numbers. According to SteamCharts, Jan. 2023 has been a...
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3
In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions. On Jan. 31,...
Riot Mortdog surprises players with TFT Set 8 Augment data
Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer provided fans with a data dive into Teamfight Tactics Set Eight today that features two regular Augments and one Hero Augment taken over 60 percent of the time at Stage 2-1. Balancing TFT Set Eight is back on track, with the 13.1 C-patch...
Scump shares precious career advice with fellow Call of Duty pros and streamers
Call of Duty legend and recently-retired pro Scump got his hands insured around three years ago and urged that other CDL professionals do the same in the latest episode of the OpTic podcast, in which he talked with the organization’s CEO H3CZ and OpTic pros Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro and Cuyler “Huke” Garland.
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset
For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
A pair of the LEC’s most popular teams are already in must-win mode to remain in 2023 Winter Split
Although it’s only two weeks into the 2023 LEC Winter Split, teams are already preparing for the final week of the regular season. Thanks to the league’s new format, teams are a week away from getting eliminated from championship contention, including two of the biggest organizations in EMEA League of Legends today.
Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency
Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave...
What is VALORANT Pro City and how to check the leaderboard
A complicated problem can sometimes be solved with a simple solution. For VALORANT pro players and content creators that had reached the pinnacle of competitive play, the rewards they found were tremendously lacking. Ranked VALORANT at virtually all levels has an overwhelming amount of ‘problem players’ that don’t communicate, listen...
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z island code: How to join the DBZ island
Fortnite has proven itself as the master of establishing brand deals that see some of the most popular characters and entertainment franchises in the game. Developer Epic Games has clearly had its eyes on anime crossovers in the last year with Naruto, My Hero Academia, and Dragan Ball Z Super all getting their own. The current Dragon Ball Z crossover comes with an Adventure Island in Creative.
Seagull explains why your lopsided Overwatch games aren’t necessarily a matchmaking flaw
Blizzard published part two of its Overwatch 2 developer blog today, detailing matchmaking and ranking issues and goals for the upcoming year. And while it didn’t have all the answers, the devs at least attempted to address some of the game’s biggest questions. Sifting through the lengthy post,...
