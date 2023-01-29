ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, MN

gojohnnies.com

SJU Hockey Faces Saint Mary's Thursday in St. Cloud, Saturday in Winona

Saint John's hockey opens a weekend series with Saint Mary's at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (HBNHC) in St. Cloud. The two teams conclude the two-game set at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in Winona. LIVE COVERAGE. -Thursday, Feb. 2: Listen Live (WBHR-660...
WINONA, MN
gojohnnies.com

Johnnies and Gusties Meet Wednesday in Collegeville

Saint John's basketball plays host to Gustavus Adolphus at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in Sexton Arena. – Listen Live (WBHR-660 AM) | Live Stats/Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Concordia went 25-for-25 at the free-throw line to top Saint John's 81-76 on Monday night (Jan. 30) in Moorhead. The Cobbers shot 21 percent above its season average from three-point range (33.3) and entered the game as the MIAC's second-best free-throw shooting team at 78.4 percent in league play. The Johnnies (12-7, 9-5 MIAC) were not far behind CC at the line - going 18-for-20 at the charity stripe - all in the second half. In a game between the MIAC's top rebounding team (SJU, 34.6 rpg.) against the league's worst in conference play (CC, 28.8 rpg.), the Cobbers ended the night with a 27-25 edge on the glass.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN

