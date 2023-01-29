Read full article on original website
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
With a Dozen In Stock, Super Sport Classics Is Your Chevelle Specialist
The Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, and you can own one from Super Sport Classics. The Chevrolet Chevelle is a ridiculously popular car within the American classic car market as it embodies everything that an actual muscle was supposed to be. Originally designed to serve as a middle option between the more expensive Impala and “low-level” Nova, these cars quickly became a pillar within the American automotive community to provide tons of power and performance to their buyers at a pretty low price the time.
Wild Downhill Streamliner Can Hit 101.98 MPH Without an Engine
Bodrodz Xtreme Gravity RacingBuilt by a former Delta Airlines technician, the “Atomic Scalpel” is a homegrown land speed machine that doesn’t need an engine.
Carscoops
Lexus RX Does A Flying Barrel Roll After Launching Off Flat Bed Tow Truck
January is ‘Move Over Month’ in Florida and it has nothing to do with the elderly snowbirds hogging the left lane. Instead, the campaign is focused on reminding drivers that they’re legally required to move into an adjacent lane when approaching stopped emergency vehicles and tow trucks when their lights are flashing. If that’s not an option, drivers are supposed to “slow to a speed that is 20 mph (32 km/h) less than the posted speed limit” or “slow down to 5 mph (8 km/h) when the posted speed limit is 20 mph (32 km/h) or less.”
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
msn.com
Ranked: the longest-living car engines
Slide 1 of 35: The advent of electrification means that the days of us being able to worship legendary engines in the future may well just not happen. The industry is yet to make legends of any of the raft of new electric motors now being installed in the wave of electric vehicles, and we can’t see that changing anytime soon. Time, then, to salute the units of the past and present that have character, class – and lived a long time. Here are the longest running of the lot:
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
1969 Corvette ZL-1 Auctions For $3.14 Million
It’s the third-highest price publicly paid for a Corvette ever…. On January 26 at the RM Sotheby’s Arizona event, a rare 1969 Chevy Corvette ZL-1 auctioned for a whopping $3.14 million, making it the third-most expensive Corvette sold in public ever. The classic American sports car was in the spotlight before the auction even began, thanks to its impressive presentation, rarity, and the fact it’s considered a thing of myth among the Corvette faithful.
650-HP PaxPower Jackal Is The Chevrolet Silverado's Answer To Raptor And TRX
PaxPower has revealed its new Jackal off-road packages for the Chevrolet Silverado range, including the new ZR2 Bison model. The company has applied its upgrades to the Silverado before, upping power to 443 horsepower. But now the outfit has gone further, offering upgrades that include a supercharger kit, boosting output to 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.
Shelby Celebrates Carroll With A Special Pony
How does 750-horsepower sound for celebrating the legend?. Carroll Shelby, who famously once called the Mustang a “secretary’s car” did plenty to elevate the pony as a legitimate contender. It seems only fitting that for 2023 Shelby American would release a Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang as a way to celebrate the legend.
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2023 Sees Some Big Sales
Over 9 days, the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction was yet again held, bringing in huge crowds as hundreds of lots crossed the auction block. Many highlights made for another memorable year of Arizona’s largest car auction. Check out the classic Corvette that recently auctioned for $3.14 million here. The...
jalopyjournal.com
Satan’s Chariot
Coolest show car name… EVER… “Satan’s Chariot” was a 1927 Ford roadster built and owned by Wayne Kleb in the early 1960’s. He started with a 1934 Ford frame, threw the roadster body on, and then just sort of let the chips fall where they may so long as they were influenced by the cars Wayne saw in his favorite magazines of the time. The result is a pretty wild “show rod” that went through many a transformation.
6th-Gen GM Small Block V8 Is Great News
Electrification isn’t all the future holds after all…. The future is electric is a phrase we’ve heard constantly over the past couple years or so. The saying has become cliché, like asking someone how they’re doing when you don’t want to hear a genuine answer, however many have bought into it lock, stock, and barrel. For those people, GM’s announcement that will be creating a next-gen Small Block V8 engine is probably absolutely shocking if not deeply offensive.
classicnation.com
We almost burned down the shop, but we did get the 1949 Cadillac 331 engine started for the first time in years!
When I purchased the '49 Caddy last year, the seller included what was described as the original engine to the car. However, upon further inspection, I determined that while it was a 1949 Cadillac 331 engine that came out of a Series 62, it was not the original engine to my Cadillac.
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Rugged Military-Style 83-Foot Explorer Yacht Can Cruise Nearly 10,000 Miles on a Single Tank
Ready to cast off, head off and explore the world? One of the most iconic explorer yachts ever built, the 83-foot Wind Horse could be yours for its next world-girding adventure. Built in 2005 for long-distance sailors Steve and Linda Dashew, this quirky, pencil-thin, military-looking motoryacht covered over 60,000 miles in the seven years the Dashews owned it. Top up the 2,600-gallon fuel tanks and, at 10 knots, it can cover 9,800 miles. That’s a third of the way around the globe without refueling. At the sweet-spot 12-knot cruise speed, it can run for an equally impressive 6,000 miles covering an easy...
Talker
Meet the 4-year-old motocross racer
“Electric motocross is quite new, he’s the first generation of kids doing it." The post Meet the 4-year-old motocross racer appeared first on Talker.
