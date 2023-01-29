Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”

Former New Zealand rugby player Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to publically come out as gay.The prop, who played three Tests - including two against the British and Irish Lions in 2005 - made the announcement on Monday, saying he had been “living a lie” and leading a “double life”.“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and the stigma surrounding that issue, then that can actually help people,” Johnstone said of his decision to come out.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

2 DAYS AGO