WWE Superstar Injured at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently injured. Corey Graves announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. No other details were provided. Kai appeared on tonight’s RAW as she and Bayley accompanied partner IYO...
Michelle McCool Sends Big Thank You To The WWE Universe, Says Their Support Got Her Into The Royal Rumble
Michelle McCool is very grateful to the WWE Universe. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion was one of the surprise entrants in this past Saturday’s Royal Rumble matchup, a moment that took place in her homestate of Texas. McCool had been vocal about wanting to compete at this year’s event, but it was never a sure thing it would happen.
Ric Flair Comments On Rhea Ripley Choosing Charlotte Flair As Her WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Ric Flair has reacted to Rhea Ripley choosing Charlotte Flair as her WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent. This past Saturday Ripley won the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, where she entered at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to the Showcase of the Immortals. The Judgement Day member had come close at the 2021 Royal Rumble but was the last competitor eliminated by that year’s winner, Bianca Belair.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/30/2023
– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video package on last Saturday’s big event. We’re now live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
Backstage News on Steve Austin Turning Down WWE Offer to Wrestle a Match
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reportedly turned down a match at WrestleMania 39. As we’ve noted, WWE made offers to Austin for potential WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar or Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Austin turned down the option to wrestle at the big event in April.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,965 tickets and there are 2,276 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page III. Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher.
Jim Ross Says Cody Rhodes Was The Right Choice To Win The WWE Royal Rumble, Calls Gunther The Rumble MVP
Jim Ross was a big fan of this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, especially with the work of Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about The Rumble on the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he called The Ring General the night’s MVP. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Steve Austin Gets New TV Show from WWE and A&E, New Details on WWE Superstar Sundays on A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is set to have his own TV show on A&E. WWE and A&E previously announced that Superstar Sundays will return on February 19 with the season premiere of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 8pm ET and the season two premiere of WWE Rivals at 10pm ET. Now a new report from Wrestlenomics has revealed that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will begin airing after season three of Biography wraps.
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Released with WarGames Footage, Logan Paul, WWE Legends and More
2K has released the official gameplay trailer for the WWE 2K23 video game. As seen below, the “Your Time Is Now!” trailer features John Cena, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, WWE NXT Superstars and WWE Hall of Famers, and others. The trailer also features Hell In a Cell and the first detailed look at WarGames.
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: Star to Debut, No Holds Barred Title Match, Jade Cargill’s Record, More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Dynamite will be headlined by AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed will also be in action tonight, but it remains to be seen who they will go up against, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend against Red Velvet in an attempt to go 50-0.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Royal Rumble Fallout, Road to WrestleMania 39 Heats Up
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the Road to WrestleMania 39 heats up. WWE has not announced any matches for RAW as of this writing. It’s believed that Cody Rhodes will make his RAW return tonight, and appearances by names such as Logan Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are possible.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Vengeance Day Go-Home Show, Superstar to Debut, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the go-home build for Saturday’s Vengeance Day Premium Live Event. NXT will feature The New Day Invitational to determine the final team that will go at it with Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day at Vengeance Day. The three teams competing in the Invitational are The Dyad, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.
Spoiler on a WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Rick Boogs is set to return to the ring for WWE on tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from Tulsa. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Boogs is scheduled to face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Boogs has been away from the ring since suffering a...
Tasha Steelz Requests Time Away from Impact Shortly After Signing New Contract
Tasha Steelz has reportedly requested time off from Impact Wrestling. Last week’s Impact Wrestling featured a backstage segment where Gia Miller interviewed Steelz and Savannah Evans about their loss the previous week, where they teamed with Bully Ray for a loss to Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace and Impact Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. Miller brought up how their repeated losses are impacting the Steelz – Evans tag team, and how there’s tension between the two. Evans agreed there is some tension between the two, and that led to Steelz declaring that “this isn’t working,” then she walked out.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Title Match Finalized, Updated Card
Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day. Tonight’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.
WWE Announces Second Elimination Chamber Match, Updated Card
The second Elimination Chamber match has been announced for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE. Adam Pearce announced during tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title inside the Chamber. The first four entrants have already qualified for the Women’s...
Roxanne Perez Talks Her Relationship With Bayley
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez was recently a guest on the “Under the Ring” podcast. During it, she opened up on getting advice from Bayley and other people that have helped her out. “There’s a couple people, but one that really sticks out to me is...
