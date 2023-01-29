ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Buffalo State Athletics

Chris Kaszynski And Jessica Auge Named Bengal Athletes Of The Week

BUFFALO, NY – Chris Kaszynski (Buffalo, NY/Kenmore West) from the men's indoor track and field team and Jessica Auge (Laingsburg, MI/Honeybaked Detroit) from the women's hockey team have been named Bengal Athletes of the Week for their respective performances this past weekend. Kaszynski, a sophomore business major, broke the...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Drops Overtime Thriller to Geneseo

BUFFALO, NY – Matt Parkinson (Springfield Gardens, NY/John Browne) sent the game to overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the Buffalo State men's basketball team fell to Geneseo in SUNYAC action on Tuesday evening at the Sports Arena by a final score of 82-74. THE BASICS. FINAL...
BUFFALO, NY

