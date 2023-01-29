Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week,...
Tony Khan Comments On Comparisons To Vince McMahon
Last year, MJF deliberately no-showed a meet-and-greet event ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing and cut a heel promo on AEW President Tony Khan soon after. MJF called Khan a “f**king mark” while questioning his role as the President of the company. ‘The Salt Of The Earth’ begged Khan to fire him, resulting in his long hiatus from AEW television until his much-anticipated return at AEW All Out in September.
Road Dogg Praises The Work Of Chad Gable
WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James had some glowing words for the work of Chad Gable. Road Dogg spoke on a recent episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast to single out the Alpha Academy star’s work. You can check out some highlights...
Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed
Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Steve Austin A&E Series To Debut In April
A new A&E series featuring Steve Austin is slated to premiere in a few months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is reporting that “Stone Cold Takes On America” will start on Sunday, April 9th for a ten-week run through Sunday, June 11th. The premise of the show is unknown,...
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
Pat McAfee Details His Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Return
Pat McAfee has opened up on his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. As previously reported, the return was a legitimate surprise to those in the company as he was kept hidden the day of the show. McAfee, who had gone on hiatus from WWE in...
WWE Had Substitutes Backstage For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE was taking no chances with last weekend’s Women’s Royal Rumble match and had substitutes ready in case a Superstar couldn’t make it. The sixth-annual Women’s Rumble saw Rhea Ripley win the match, becoming the first Australian to win a Rumble and the first woman to win from the #1 spot.
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 30, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Shelton Benjamin defeated Damon...
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
RJ City Reveals How He Began Hosting Hey! (EW), More
A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as the host of Hey! (EW), a weekly digital series produced by AEW where he interviews several AEW wrestlers in a way that allows them to flaunt their creativity and display different sides of their personalities. While speaking to...
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Persona An “Evolution” Of Sasha Banks
Mercedes Moné is excited to show what she can do in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and has called her current persona an “evolution” from Sasha Banks. Moné debuted for NJPW earlier this month at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her title defense against Tam Nakano.
Liv Morgan Discusses Her Success & The Turning Point In Her Career
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was a guest on the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke at length about the success she’s achieved over the past few years, including an important moment that occurred before last year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event.
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
