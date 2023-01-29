• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's basketball team is coming off a weekend split at home. The Golden Eagles picked up their second-straight win in the series over the University of Sioux Falls with a 63-60 overtime victory Friday. Minnesota Crookston comes into the weekend with a 10-12 (9-7 NSIC) record. The Golden Eagles have reached 10 or more wins for the first time since the 2018-19 slate. The Golden Eagles have their most conference victories since picking up eight during the 2017-18 season. Minnesota Crookston comes in averaging 64.1 points per game, while allowing 70.9 points per tilt to opposition. The Golden Eagles shoot 39.1 percent from the field, and 33.0 percent from beyond the arc. Minnesota Crookston will take UMary Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Minot State Saturday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO