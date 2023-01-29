Read full article on original website
Minnesota Crookston Women's Basketball Heads to North Dakota for NSIC Road Games
• THE MINNESOTA CROOKSTON women's basketball team is coming off a weekend split at home. The Golden Eagles picked up their second-straight win in the series over the University of Sioux Falls with a 63-60 overtime victory Friday. Minnesota Crookston comes into the weekend with a 10-12 (9-7 NSIC) record. The Golden Eagles have reached 10 or more wins for the first time since the 2018-19 slate. The Golden Eagles have their most conference victories since picking up eight during the 2017-18 season. Minnesota Crookston comes in averaging 64.1 points per game, while allowing 70.9 points per tilt to opposition. The Golden Eagles shoot 39.1 percent from the field, and 33.0 percent from beyond the arc. Minnesota Crookston will take UMary Friday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m., and Minot State Saturday, February 4 at 5:30 p.m.
Caleb Thielbar continues success in Major Leagues
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Twins Caravan made a stop in Brookings last week. Two current players made the trip, including former SDSU standout Caleb Thielber, who has turned into a solid left-handed reliever in the MLB. Following a standout career at SDSU, Caleb Thielbar was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 18th […]
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States Air Force made a big announcement Tuesday concerning a chunk of land acquired by a Chinese company in Grand Forks. So, what’s next for the $700 million proposed corn milling plant in northeastern North Dakota?. Senator Scott Meyer says the...
