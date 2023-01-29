Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
MLive.com
Hot hand of senior guard sparks Ottawa Hills boys hoops surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After an up-and-down start to the 2022-23 boy basketball season, few teams in West Michigan are playing as well as Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills over the past two weeks, and a big part of the Bengals’ success is Quadir Hatchett. Ottawa Hills has won...
16-time state championship coach retires from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
After a 49-year coaching career that including 16 tennis state championships, Dave Sukup is retiring from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 012923
Some occasional lake effect snow flurries will build in overnight, especially near and west of US-131. They won’t amount to much more than a dusting. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows in the mid-teens for most locations, especially those who saw snow over the weekend. Storm...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
muskegonchannel.com
Soul Filled - "Scribs" Pizza Rolls for the Big Game
With the "Big Game" coming up, the idea this week is to share something for to serve while enjoying the game. Scribs Pizza is a local favorite here in Muskegon so Lakisha is taking some of the key ingreidents they put on their pies and adding them to the delectable presentation in a muffin tin. These are great party food and they are also great for kids lunches or after school snacks! The ingreditents are fairly simple, the process is not too hard and the outcome dimmed in more pizza sauce or ranch... you're going to be the hit of the party.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Cookies opens in Grand Rapids ahead of looming ‘marijuana recession’
One of the most popular marijuana retailers in the U.S. opened its Grand Rapids location. San Francisco-based Cookies held the grand opening of its Cookie Monster-blue building this weekend at 330 Ann St. NW. Grand Rapids-based Noxx is running the retail operation in West Michigan, the territory’s only Cookies-branded store.
WOOD
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s
Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming …. Gilda's LaughFest are training volunteers this weekend, and they're still looking for some to help make sure the event goes off without a hitch. (Feb. 1, 2023) 2023 economic forecast predicts slowing growth in …. A new economic forecast expects growth...
Should West Michigan Snow Plows Have A Residential Curfew?
Snow is an undeniable part of living in Michigan. Every winter we see feet upon feet of the white stuff, and for the most part we are able to just go about our days despite it, unlike our southern counterparts. And that's all thanks to the fantastic work of our...
WOOD
Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon shop
Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Surveillance video: Sunday break-in at Sticky muskegon …. Surveillance video from the Sticky marijuana store in Muskegon shows a break-in on the morning of Jan. 29, 2023. Soto being inducted into...
40th anniversary of GIANT Awards will salute decades of Black leadership in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This year is the 40th anniversary of the esteemed annual GIANT Awards, and Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a special celebration to salute the decades of Black leaders who have contributed to the city of Grand Rapids. The GIANT Awards, which began in 1983,...
Cameras catch wolf fall through ice at Isle Royale
Researchers at Michigan Technological University were in the right place at the right time this weekend while observing the wolf population on Isle Royale.
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
WWMTCw
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
Kalamazoo man accused of killing WMU student seeks insanity defense
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of killing one woman and shooting others was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 felony counts, including one charge of open murder, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. Rogers, of Kalamazoo, is accused of firing multiple shots at a truck around 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage.
Woman’s Kia stolen in Kentwood twice, losing insurance
Two of the nation's top insurance agencies are reportedly dropping coverage of some Kias and Hyundais as vehicle thefts remain rampant across the country.
WOOD
Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two days
The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise. (Jan. 30, 2023) Muskegon marijuana shop broken into twice in two …. The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon...
