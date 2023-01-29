ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
skidmoreathletics.com

Lu named Liberty League Rookie of the Week

TROY, N.Y. – Skidmore College men's swimming & diving first-year Brendan Lu won three individual events, as well as one relay, during Saturday's Skidmore Spring Invite and was named the Liberty League Rookie of the Week for the week ending Jan. 29. Lu helped lead the Thoroughbreds to the...
