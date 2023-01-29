Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Largest comeback in school history leads to first Big 12 win
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech picked up its first Big 12 win of the season Monday thanks to the largest comeback in program history. The Red Raiders battled back from a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 13 Iowa State 80-77 in overtime at United Supermarkets Arena. “I don’t know as a coach if I’ve […]
Texas Tech football adds Tre’Darius Brown to signing class
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire put the finishing touch on his high school signing class Wednesday as Louisiana defensive lineman Tre’Darius Brown inked a National Letter of Intent with the Red Raiders. Brown becomes the 28th high school prospect to commit to the Red Raiders for the 2023 class and the […]
towntalkradio.com
Texas Tech’s BIG 12 football schedule unveiled
Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which features six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with visits by the likes of Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF during league play. Houston and UCF are two of three new members to the Big...
Latest TABC girls rankings released
LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a […]
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas
Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
ktxs.com
School and business closures and delays
ABILENE, Texas — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Not listed: A Habitat for Learning, Children of Light. If you're on a mobile device click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 1
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC
Abilene, Brownwood city closures & delays during winter weather
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City offices across Abilene and Brownwood will be scarce during winter weather conditions, expected to last through midday Wednesday. Abilene Offices with the City of Abilene closed for business at 10:00 a.m. Monday due to the weather. The Solid Waste fleet was also canceled Monday. The city said it is […]
ktxs.com
Hendrick closing multiple outpatient services in light of inclement weather
ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health will be closing or delaying many of its outpatient services over the next few days in light of inclement weather. This includes both the Abilene and Brownwood campuses. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
floydcountyrecord.com
Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice
IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
