Abilene, TX

towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech’s BIG 12 football schedule unveiled

Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, which features six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium with visits by the likes of Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF during league play. Houston and UCF are two of three new members to the Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Latest TABC girls rankings released

LUBBOCK, Texas – With just two games left in its regular season, Monterey remains No. 1 in Class 5A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches ranking released Monday. The Lady Plainsmen improved to 25-3 with wins over Abilene and Abilene Wylie last week. Lubbock Cooper dropped one spot to No. 7 despite a […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30

There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
LUBBOCK, TX
Rock 108

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
ktxs.com

School and business closures and delays

ABILENE, Texas — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Not listed: A Habitat for Learning, Children of Light. If you're on a mobile device click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
ABILENE, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock warns drivers of black ice Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — City of Lubbock officials warned drivers that the roads may have black ice in some areas Monday morning. “All drivers should exercise caution to avoid getting in collisions,” the city said. “The primary reason for traffic accidents today has been failure to drive with caution on the black ice.” Related: Weather related […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains. First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures. Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening

We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Floydada Mother Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck on Ice

IDALOU, TX – 22-year-old Hanna Hernandes of Floydada died on Monday morning east of Idalou on US 62/82 in a two-vehicle collision. Hernandes graduated from Floydada High School in 2020. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Freightliner Utility Van driven by Nicholas Erana Aquino of Richmond, Virginia, was...
FLOYDADA, TX

