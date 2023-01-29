ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics: Republican election proposals confusing, contradictory, unnecessary

Voters in the 2022 Arizona midterm election approved Proposition 131, which creates a lieutenant governor position in the state. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. A group of election reform bills that Republicans say would make elections more secure and speed up results would actually make voting more difficult and time consuming, and are solutions to nonexistent problems, critics said Monday.
Cook makes history at IPPA annual meeting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Trish Cook made history when she was handed the gavel Jan. 24 to begin her duties as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Cook became the first woman chosen as IPPA president when she took the reins from the previous president, Kevin Rasmussen, following IPPA’s annual meeting.
