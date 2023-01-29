ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Snuggerud Lands B1G Second Star

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Thanks to a six-point series, Minnesota men's hockey forward Jimmy Snuggerud landed Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week accolades Tuesday. Snuggerud was at his best during the weekend sweep of No. 15 Michigan State as the freshman tallied three goals and three assists, while holding a +6 rating. He had three points in each outing and now has a B1G-leading 13 games with multiple points and is second in the league with 37 points.
Gophers Announce Cambria College Classic Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS – One of the nation's premier college baseball tournaments is returning for its third year to U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cambria College Classic will take place this March 3 through the 5 in Minneapolis and highlight six traditionally strong NCAA programs, including the 2022 NCAA National Champion. From...
Get to Know: Jack Ballard

There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Jack Ballard, a freshman from Fort Collins., who attended Fort Collins High School. He earned all-state honors in 2021 and was an All-American that year in the 200 free. Ballard swam for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team from 2013-22 and competed at sectionals and Junior Nationals in December of 2021. With his club team, he set program records nine times across five different events.
Gophers Set to Celebrate 2023 National Girls and Women in Sports Day

University of Minnesota Athletics is excited to celebrate the 2023 National Girls and Women in Sports Day presented by Trustone Financial. Golden Gopher Athletics will offer exciting programming for girls of all ages in conjunction with NGWSD when seven Gopher women's programs host nine events at home Wednesday-Saturday, February 1-4.
