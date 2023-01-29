ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBB

4 of NFL’s best TEs on display in title games

By The Associated Press
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BsaI_0kV7Mbl300

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target.

Not that the Jaguars could do anything about it.

Henne’s first throw went to Travis Kelce. So did another. And another. And by the time the Chiefs were on the doorstep of the end zone, it was the All-Pro tight end whose short touchdown grab finished off a 98-yard scoring drive.

In that respect, Kelce was like a big, comfy security blanket for the Chiefs, who went on to win 27-20 and advance into a Sunday night rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title . Kelce finished with 14 catches, one off the NFL playoff record , and along the way continued his run on career statistical charts too numerous to count.

“Every time I step up here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said afterward, “I feel like he breaks another record.”

Kelce isn’t the only standout tight end in the conference championships, though. The Bengals feature Hayden Hurst in their high-flying attack, and the 49ers’ George Kittle and the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert will square off in the NFC title game.

But it’s been Kelce who, over the past decade, has continued to revolutionize the position.

He is athletic enough to beat one-on-one coverage. Crafty enough to find holes in zones. And while the 33-year-old is a little bit older and perhaps a tad bit slower these days, he’s also a whole lot wiser, and his uncanny rapport with Mahomes — and Henne, apparently — makes him a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinators

“It’s like Travis knows exactly where Patrick is, what he’s going to do when he scrambles to his right or his left,” said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who sees enough of him in training camp and practice.

“To me, that’s the most amazing thing,” Spagnuolo said. “How they get that, I’ll never know.”

Each of the tight ends playing Sunday brings something unique to their teams.

Hurst keeps defensive backfields from focusing entirely on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, thus taking some of the pressure off one of the best trios of wide receivers in the game. He had four catches for 45 yards in the wild-card round against Baltimore before catching five passes for 59 yards and a score in the divisional round against Buffalo .

Goedert brings a certain physical attitude to the potent Philadelphia offense. Or, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put it, when he’s on the field “he’s trying to punish somebody. He’s not trying to spare no man.”

Take their divisional win over the Giants. Hurts threw to his 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end on the game’s third play, and Goedert proceeded to plant New York cornerback Adoree’ Jackson with a stiff arm, helping to set the tone for the rest of the night. Goedert finished the drive with a touchdown catch to kick off the 38-7 rout.

“He’s tough to tackle. He is really tough to tackle,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “I wouldn’t want to tackle him.”

His counterpart in San Francisco is equally tough to tackle, though not because Kittle bulldozers defenders so much as he makes them miss. Kittle did that on five catches for 95 yards in their divisional win over the Cowboys .

The tone the ever-smiling Kittle sets for his team? One of loose, unbridled joy.

“Times we sort of feel uptight and whatnot, Kittle is like, the guy to put a smile on your face and say, ‘Hey, we’re good enough,’ that kind of thing,” 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy said. “He does bring energy and good vibes to everyone, and honestly, I do feel like he gets us back into the zone of playing well.

“So that’s what he does, and I think he’s the best in the NFL with just his personality and everything like that, too.”

Kelce is playing in his fifth consecutive AFC title game. Hurst made the playoffs earlier in his career in Baltimore. Goedert is in the postseason for the fourth time while Kittle is playing in his third conference title game in four years.

That’s four of the game’s best tight ends, all trying to reach the Super Bowl this Sunday.

“It’s what you dreamt about since you were a kid,” Kittle said. “It’s what you dream about when you’re in high school and college. You dream about it when you’re in the NFL. You dream about situations like this. Whether it’s a hunger, starvation or desperation, you do everything you can to make sure at the end of the game you can win it.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bay alum Robinson advances to Super Bowl LVII

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High School and Florida State alum, Janarius Robinson will have the chance to earn a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LVII with a win over the 49ers on Sunday. Robinson was signed by the Eagles in September after spending his rookie […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement

Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
WMBB

Authorities capture fourth Columbia County inmate escapee; all escapees are back in custody

UPDATE (01/31/2023): On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Magnolia Police Department confirmed that the fourth Columbia County inmate escapee, Rico Rose, is back in custody. UPDATE: On January 30, 2023, around 5 PM, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsbury were taken into custody in Monroe, Louisiana. Officers have recovered […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
WMBB

Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Woman’s house torn down for renovations through rebuild program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman whose home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael watched demolition crews tear it down Tuesday. 87-year-old Pinnie Hunter bought the East 9th Street home in the 1960s. She raised 4-generations in the home. After Hurricane Michael, Hunter’s family worried the house was no longer safe for […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Marianna mourns loss of DJ Diamond D

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Marianna’s most iconic modern figures has sadly passed away. Derwin Hazelton, commonly known as DJ Diamond D, lost his four year battle with cancer on January 26. He was 54. Hazelton played an integral part in the soundtrack of many people’s lives. For decades, he and his turntables were […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City commissioner withdraws from race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City commissioner has decided he will not seek reelection. Ken Brown has withdrawn from the Ward 2 Commission race. Brown was first elected to the office 12 years ago. Although he had initially filed to run for another term, he has now withdrawn. In a letter posted on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Netflix attempting to curb password sharing by early April

Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For years, Netflix users shared their passions and their passwords with one another. But the company says those heady days of parents, friends, and ex-lovers sharing their accounts with one another are coming to an end. According to Netflix’s recent shareholder report, the company will implement “paid sharing” more broadly […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy